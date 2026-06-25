Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H9GU | ISIN: CA4589774021 | Ticker-Symbol: I9T1
Frankfurt
25.06.26 | 08:00
0,600 Euro
-0,83 % -0,005
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6050,64509:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 04:18 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intermap Technologies Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) - Intermap Technologies Corporation ("Intermap" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 24, 2026, at the TMX Market Centre, Bourse Room, located at 120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, Ontario. A total of 22,993,978 Class A common shares of Intermap ("Common Shares"), representing 31.16% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Intermap's shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the reappointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company, as more fully described in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2026, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The results of the vote in respect of the election of directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders, until their successors are duly elected or appointed, or until they otherwise cease to hold office, are as follows:

Nominee Result of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
Patrick A. Blott Elected 9,680,897
(78.35%)		 2,675,508
(21.65%)
Philippe Frappier Elected 10,220,543
(82.71%)		 2,135,862
(17.29%)
Jordan Tongalson Elected 10,260,390
(83.04%)		 2,096,015
(16.96%)

The results of the vote in respect of the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, with remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Company, are as follows:

Votes For21,671,487
(97.18%)
Votes Withheld627,744
(2.82%)

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

For more information, please visit www.intermap.com or contact:
Jennifer Bakken
Executive Vice President and CFO
CFO@intermap.com
+1 (303) 708-0955

Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations
Sean@SophicCapital.com
+1 (647) 260-9266


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.