FormFactor, Inc. Added to Membership of US Large-Cap Russell US 1000 Index

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) announced today that it was added as a member of the US large-cap Russell 1000 Index, effective when the US market opens on June 29th, as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 1000 Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"Joining the Russell 1000 Index is a strong validation of our strategy, disciplined execution, and the dedication of our global team," said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. "With our new 2030 Target Model, we are charting a bold growth trajectory-expanding our addressable markets, investing in differentiated capabilities, and building a more resilient, higher-performing business. This milestone underscores our momentum and reinforces our commitment to long-term, sustainable value creation."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, comments:

"The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it's crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency this year will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark."

For more information on the Russell 1000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to optimize device performance and advance yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.



FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com