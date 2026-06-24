BNY Announces Intention to Increase Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 19 Percent to $0.63 per Share

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BNY), a global financial services company, today announced its intention to increase its quarterly cash dividend on its common shares by 19% from $0.53 to $0.63 per share, commencing as early as the third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by the company's Board of Directors.

On June 24, 2026, the Federal Reserve released the results of its 2026 bank stress test. BNY's Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") requirement has consistently remained at the 2.5% floor since the introduction of the SCB requirement in 2020. As the Federal Reserve announced on February 4, 2026, the current SCBs will continue to apply until 2027, when new requirements can be calculated based on models that take public feedback into consideration.

"The Federal Reserve's annual stress tests highlight the resilience of BNY's business model, the strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to risk management, which allow us to support clients through economic and market cycles," said Robin Vince, CEO of BNY. "Our intention to increase BNY's common dividend reflects the durability of our ongoing transformation as well as our continued focus on delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

The company continues to be authorized to repurchase common shares under its existing share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors, as announced in April 2026. The timing, manner and amount of repurchases are subject to various factors, including the company's capital position and prevailing market conditions.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of March 31, 2026, BNY oversees $59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BNY). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language, relate to, among other things, BNY's repurchases of common stock, common stock dividends, capital base, performance, ability to meet regulatory requirements and expectations regarding the impact of the Federal Reserve's notices of proposed rulemaking on BNY's SCB. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences, are inherently uncertain and are based upon current beliefs and expectations of future events, many of which are, by their nature, difficult to predict, outside of BNY's control and subject to change. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the factors identified above and the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and BNY's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and BNY undertakes no obligation to update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+1 646 468 6026

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY