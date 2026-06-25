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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Named AIDC Company of the Year for the 4th Consecutive Year

AUCH, France, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for helping supply chains work with their RFID and barcode labeling software solutions, today announced being selected as the AIDC Company of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the global supply chain technology and logistics industry.

TEKLYNX offers tiered solutions and licensing options that meet the labeling needs of companies of all sizes. With a user-friendly interface and built-in wizards, TEKLYNX label design solutions make it easy to print accurate and compliant labels.

With TEKLYNX enterprise solutions, companies can automate label printing from their ERP or business system, track label changes and version history, set up automatic electronic label approval workflows, and print labels from anywhere with a browser-based interface.

TEKLYNX also offers a software development kit that provides software publishers and solution providers with a powerful, customizable barcode label printing solution to enhance their existing product offerings.

Backed by award-winning customer support and strong partnerships with printer manufacturers, ERP providers, and application developers, TEKLYNX helps global companies label more efficiently and maintain greater control every step of the way.

"At TEKLYNX, we want to ensure everything we do aligns with our global mission to help the companies within the supply chain work better," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "We take pride in knowing our software solutions contribute to the growth and success of our customers. Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for honoring us with this award."

The scalable solutions and reliable customer support from TEKLYNX helped them earn this year's AIDC Company of the Year award.

Learn more about TEKLYNX and the solutions they provide by visiting teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better with TEKLYNX.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-named-aidc-company-of-the-year-for-the-4th-consecutive-year-302804451.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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