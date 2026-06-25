Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice - admission

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice - admission 25-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 25/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 7.60% Instalment Notes due 15/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and TZS60,000,000 each) debt-like XS3418750XXX -- securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.049% Notes due 26/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3418682XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Senior Notes due 15/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in debt-like XS3420382XXX -- excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.611% Covered Bonds due 25/06/2043; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3421927XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.980% Senior Preferred Notes due 25/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3418671XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 433279 EQS News ID: 2353308 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)