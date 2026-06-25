DJ Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX) Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 225.1134 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5487552 CODE: DAXX ISIN: LU0252633XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX Sequence No.: 433291 EQS News ID: 2353510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)