DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWU) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 479.7916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 408489 CODE: ACWU ISIN: LU1829220XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU Sequence No.: 433336 EQS News ID: 2353600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)