DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.925 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2517644 CODE: UHYC ISIN: LU1435356XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC Sequence No.: 433431 EQS News ID: 2353792 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)