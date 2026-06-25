DJ Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist (MSET) Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.2818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000000 CODE: MSET ISIN: LU3299677XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3299677XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSET Sequence No.: 433441 EQS News ID: 2353812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)