DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 436.6592 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5413406 CODE: CEUR ISIN: LU1681042XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR Sequence No.: 433453 EQS News ID: 2353836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)