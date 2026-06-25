DJ Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (CSH2) Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1239.9814 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1289180 CODE: CSH2 ISIN: LU1230136XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 Sequence No.: 433473 EQS News ID: 2353876 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)