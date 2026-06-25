DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GILH) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4136 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1205987 CODE: GILH ISIN: LU3019781XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3019781XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILH Sequence No.: 433436 EQS News ID: 2353802 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)