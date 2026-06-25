A new era: ITF transforms into World Tennis with a vision to provide 'world of opportunities' through the sport

Global governing body targets long-term sustainable growth through participation, powering future stars, enhancing nations competitions, driving innovation and ensuring greater investment

World Tennis reveals 30+ percent growth in global participation ambition - from 106 million players today to 140 million by 2035

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tennis Federation (ITF), the organisation that has governed tennis on a global basis since 1913, today became World Tennis, and announced its vision for the long-term sustainable growth of the sport worldwide.

The transformation to World Tennis marks the start of a new era for the organisation, which is committing to unlock a 'world of opportunities' for people of all abilities, ages and backgrounds - both on and off the court - at the heart of its ambition for the future success of one of the world's most popular sports.

In an open letter co-signed by David Haggerty (World Tennis President) and Ross Hutchins (World Tennis Chief Executive), World Tennis pledged to reinvest back into the game at least 85% of all income it generates each year for the next decade - empowering its 214 national tennis associations - and committed to drive collaboration across the sport.

World Tennis has outlined five strategic priorities to achieve its ambition for tennis:

Growing participation

Connect and align one of the largest networks of national associations across world sport to increase the number of recreational players, and enable more people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the proven health and social benefits of tennis. Powering future stars

Deliver further enhancements to the World Tennis global player pathway - the main talent pipeline to the professional game - build new markets and provide more competitive opportunities all over the world. Elevating official nations competitions

Strengthen the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and World Team Cup events; the pinnacle of national representation in tennis and pathway to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Ensuring a sport fit for the future

Lead the way ensuring tennis appeals to future audiences; innovating, connecting nations digitally, protecting integrity and trust, evolving governance and advancing player wellbeing Raising investment to grow the game

Securing new and stronger revenue streams along with value-driven long-term partnerships, and support reinvestment into tennis via national tennis associations worldwide.

World Tennis today also revealed its goal for the sport to achieve ambitious new levels of global participation, targeting strong growth in the numbers playing tennis worldwide from 106 million players to 140 million by 2035 - an increase of more than 30 percent.

David Haggerty, World Tennis President, said: "Today is an opportunity to redefine our role at the heart of world tennis and pledge our commitment to ensuring a strong, sustainable future for this brilliant sport. World Tennis reflects who we are, our global footprint and unique mandate.

"Our ambition is to grow the game in all corners of the world, hand-in-hand with 214 national tennis associations and stakeholders across the tennis ecosystem. This includes increasing participation, further developing the pathway for future stars to rise to the top, and providing more access, regardless of age, gender or background."

Ross Hutchins, World Tennis Chief Executive, said: "Tennis can unlock a world of opportunities both on and off the court, no matter who or where you are. This is at the very heart of our role at World Tennis, where our responsibilities are just as relevant to a world number one as to the child who hasn't yet picked up a racket.

"We begin this exciting new era with a clear vision for our amazing sport to thrive, support stronger communities and help more people to enjoy healthier, happier and longer lives through tennis. We will be bold in our actions to achieve global growth, create more opportunities for all and deliver more investment for every level of our game. And we intend to achieve that future together with all those passionate about tennis around the world."

Listening to the global tennis community

Today, World Tennis has also launched the first-ever Global Tennis Fan Survey - an open invitation to fans and tennis communities in every country to share their views and ensure their voices are heard as the sport evolves in the years ahead.

Every survey respondent will be entered into a draw to win an all expenses paid trip for two to the 2026 Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy.

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