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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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ZuoWei Technology: ZUOWEI Unveils Humanoid Care Robots to Address Global Aging Challenges

GUILIN, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, ZUOWEI Technology hosted its "Intelligent Care Beyond Boundaries" global launch in Guilin, officially unveiling two humanoid care robots - Tianshu and Tianji. The launch marks an important step from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment, highlighting the growing role of embodied AI in elderly care.

Addressing a Global Caregiving Challenge

As populations age worldwide, care providers face an "impossible trinity" of labor shortages, rising costs, and increasing pressure to preserve dignity and quality of life for seniors. In China alone, more than 320 million people are aged 60 and above, including over 50 million seniors requiring varying levels of assistance.

Over the past seven years, ZUOWEI has built an intelligent care ecosystem comprising 30+ products, 300+ patents, and operations across 50+ countries. Its products are supported by internationally recognized certifications, including FDA, CE, and UKCA, providing a strong foundation for global expansion and collaboration.

Tianshu and Tianji: A New Model for Intelligent Care

Designed with human-friendly proportions and natural interaction capabilities, Tianshu and Tianji operate as a coordinated care system. Tianshu serves as the intelligent decision-making hub, while Tianji focuses on bedside assistance and daily interaction.

Together, they provide intelligent device coordination, precise physical assistance, emotional companionship, and 24/7 safety monitoring. The system supports key care scenarios including bathing, toileting, mobility assistance, feeding, pressure injury prevention, and cognitive engagement.

By integrating with existing care infrastructure, the robots help facilities modernize services without replacing current equipment, reducing the cost and complexity of digital transformation while improving care quality and operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead

ZUOWEI will continue advancing embodied-AI technologies and expanding collaboration across institutional, community, and home-based care environments.

The company welcomes healthcare providers, distributors, research institutions, and industry partners worldwide to build the future of intelligent care together. With proven technology, international certifications, and a commitment to long-term collaboration, ZUOWEI offers partners a practical opportunity to participate in one of the fastest-growing segments of the global care.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zuowei-unveils-humanoid-care-robots-to-address-global-aging-challenges-302810241.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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