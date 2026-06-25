While Denmark's solar market faces grid-related challenges, a rapid rise in battery storage deployment is creating new opportunities for developers and investors, according to Johan Christensen and Jacob Engdal, board members of the Danish solar association Dansk Solcelleforening. Speaking to pv magazine during the Smarter E event in Munich, Christensen and Engdal explained that standalone solar projects are becoming more difficult to develop, while hybrid projects are attracting growing interest. "I think we all can see that PV has been suffering a bit," Christensen said. "We have a lot of problems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...