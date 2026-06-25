Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - The international brand 1win has announced a partnership with football legend Luis Suarez, who joins the company as its official football expert and ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 season.





Luis Suarez



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One of the most accomplished forwards of his generation, Suarez will provide exclusive match predictions, analysis, and expert commentary throughout the tournament for the global 1win audience. His insights and match analytics will be published across the 1win platforms, helping football fans engage with the biggest sporting event of the year from a professional player's perspective.

As part of the collaboration, Suarez will also participate in a range of entertainment-focused digital activations and social media content created for football fans worldwide. The agreement is exclusive and covers the entire FIFA World Cup 2026, with opportunities for further cooperation beyond the tournament.

Luis Suárez is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in modern football history. The Suarez is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Uruguay national team, a two-time European Golden Shoe winner, UEFA Champions League champion, five-time Spanish champion, and the recipient of the Best Player award at the 2011 Copa America.

"Luis Suarez represents football passion, elite performance, and a deep understanding of the game. We are excited to welcome him to 1win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and provide our audience with unique expert content from one of football's most respected figures," said a spokesperson for 1win.

Throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup season, football fans will have the opportunity to follow Suárez's predictions, tactical breakdowns, and match insights exclusively on the 1win platforms.

Hashtag: #1win

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About 1win

1win is an international entertainment platform operating across multiple markets worldwide. Through partnerships with internationally recognized athletes and celebrities, the company creates engaging experiences and premium content for audiences worldwide.

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Source: Media OutReach