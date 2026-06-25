Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Antelope Mine within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Backpack core drill sample returned 688 g/t silver (Ag) over 0.3 meters (m), with 0.67% copper (Cu) , 1,336 ppm arsenic (As) , and 0.30% antimony (Sb) (Table 1)

over 0.3 meters (m), with , , and (Table 1) Surface rock sampling returned: Ag above 1,000 g/t (29.2 troy ounce/ton) including: 1,510 g/t, 1,779 g/t, 1,927 g/t, 1,569 g/t, 1,674 g/t, and 1,234 g/t Sb above 0.2% (2,000 ppm) including: 0.67%, 0.61%, 0.58%, 0.21%, 0.21%, 0.23%, and 0.25% Cu above 1% including: 1.64%, 1.46%, 1.48%, 1.83%, and 1.10%

Surface sampling results defined an area approximately 1.3 kilometers (km) by 0.6 km which is significantly larger than the existing mine extent which produced along strike of approximately 50 meters (m)1.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, "The grades returned from both the backpack core drilling and surface sampling programs demonstrate the strength of the mineralizing system at Antelope and significantly expand our understanding of its potential scale. Particularly encouraging are the numerous silver values exceeding 1,000 g/t, accompanied by elevated antimony and copper, across a mineralized footprint measuring approximately 1.3 kilometres by 0.6 kilometres, which is substantially larger than the historically mined extent, which was limited to approximately 50 metres along strike."

Mr. Marsh continued, "The presence of silver, antimony, and copper across such a broad area highlights the opportunity for a larger mineralized system than previously recognized at Antelope. From a strategic perspective, the occurrence of antimony is especially noteworthy given its growing importance to U.S. critical mineral and national security initiatives. These results continue to support our exploration model for the Eagle Project and reinforce the potential for multiple mineralized systems across the Project. Moving forward, our focus will be on evaluating the continuity, controls, and broader extent of mineralization as we advance our understanding of the district-scale potential of the Eagle Project."

The backpack drill hole and surface samples were collected as part of the exploration program announced on May 21, 2026. The portable backpack diamond core drilled a 36.4-millimeter (mm) diameter core and rock chip/channel sampling. The backpack drill is intended to rapidly evaluate potential drill locations prior to mobilization of larger diamond core drills (Figure 2). Figure 3 shows the location of the backpack drillhole and rock chip/channel sample locations.

Hole STS-26-008 was collared within a surface exposure of the Antelope vein and was collared about 30 meters (m) away from the Antelope mine portal adjacent to a prospect pit (Figures 3 and 4). The drill hole was advanced approximately 0.3 m into the Antelope vein (Figure 5) before weather paused drilling. Continuation and/or follow up drilling at this location is planned. True thicknesses/widths of mineralization are unknown as further definition is required to define the mineralization orientations.

Sample An-2026-001 (Figure 6) was channel sampled from vein material at surface near the historic workings and returned exceptionally high silver values together with elevated antimony and copper concentrations that may be indicators of proximity to more extensive silver mineralization. The Ag-Sb-As mineral assemblage observed in both samples is consistent with mineralization described from historical production records1.

Additional rock chip samples taken in 2024 and 2025 field programs are shown in Figure 4 and illustrate significant Ag, Cu, Sb, and As vein mineralization over an area approximately 1.3 km by 0.6 km. Spartan is currently assessing expansion of its ongoing geophysics program to include the past producing Antelope Mine area to potentially further define the lateral and vertical extent of the Ag, Cu, Sb, and As mineralization.

Next Steps

Spartan will continue to execute its 2026 exploration program as discussed in the May 21, 2026, announcement including:

Continued surface sampling of soils and rocks - including continued backpack drilling - over claims acquired in November 2025 to potentially extend previously identified tungsten, silver, and rubidium soil anomalies at the Tungstonia.

Continued rock sampling and backpack core drilling at the Rees Claims to cover the past producing Rees Tungsten and Antelope Mine areas.

Evaluation of geophysics program for the Rees Claims.

In Process: Ground geophysics surveys at the Tungstonia Claims to inform depths of existing 2+ km tungsten-silver veins and potential tungsten skarn mineralization that is coincident with tungsten-silver-rubidium soil anomalies and at Yellow Jacket.

Early to mid-August: Approximately 3,000 meters (m) diamond core drilling at high priority targets identified through surface sampling and geophysics surveys at the Eagle Project.

Table 1 Sample results from Antelope Mine (holes drilled vertically).

Sample ID Ag

(g/t) Cu (%) As

(ppm) Sb (%) Sample type STS-26-008 688 0.67 1,336 0.30 Core 0.3 m











An-2026-001 1,510 1.64 2,930 0.67 channel sample across vein An-25001 1,779 1.46 2,866 0.61 Rock chips/mine dump TG-RK-GA-001 1,927 1.48 4,176 0.58 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-004 880 1.83 4,210 0.12 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-005 283 0.59 945 0.05 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-008 606 0.77 1,187 0.21 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-009 1,596 0.90 1,015 0.21 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-010 1,674 0.49 394 0.14 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-011 1,234 0.86 1,259 0.23 Rock chip/mine dump TG-RK-GA-014 871 1.10 792 0.25 Rock chip/mine dump

Figure 1 Location map for the Eagle Project showing the Rees and Tungstonia claims

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Figure 2 Spartan Metals' President and CEO, Brett Marsh drilling into Antelope Vein outlined in white. Malachite (green) and azurite (blue) visible in the face of a prospect pit above the Antelope Mine

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Figure 3 Rock chip and backpack core hole locations

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Figure 4 Antelope Mine with schematic of underground workings of the Antelope Mine2 overlain on imagery showing backpack drill and rock sample locations.

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Figure 5 Hole STS-26-008 Antelope vein showing malachite (green), azurite (blue), and tetrahedrite (black specks) minerals that bear the Cu, Ag, and Sb

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Figure 6 Portion of channel sample (An-2026-001) from near Antelope Mine portal showing malachite (green), azurite (blue), and tetrahedrite (black) minerals that bear the Ag, Cu, and Sb

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QA/QC Procedures

Samples were submitted to American Assay Lab (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry standard-prep methods and analyzed using method IO-4AB51 (51 element suite: 0.5g 4-acid plus boric acid hot block, ICP-OES plus IM-4ABEx ICP-MS for Rb. AAL undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Spartan's QAQC includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Brett R. Marsh, President and CEO of Spartan Metals.

Investor Relations Agreement

Pursuant to our announcement on June 9, 2026 with the Howard Group, the agreement contained a recommendation for a media advertising package that requires a one-time set up cost of CAD $5,000 that has not been paid as of this release.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

1 Gentry G., G., and Pampeyan E., H., 1955, DMEA 3654 Rees Mining Company Antelope Mining Claims, White Pine County, Nevada

2 Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1988, Bulletin 105 p213-217

About The Eagle Project

The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing (2) high-grade Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket, and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO3

The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.

Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan

"Brett Marsh"

President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

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Source: Spartan Metals Corp.