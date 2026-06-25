The European Commission (EC) is restricting European Union funding to solar projects using Chinese-made inverters, due to the perceived risks of cyberattacks and blackouts. But are European suppliers ready to scale up production and challenge China's monopoly? Andreas Walstad reports. The EC has explicitly identified solar inverters from Chinese suppliers as a high-risk dependency due to supplier concentration, cyber manipulation risks, and potential access to operational data. All EU-funded projects must now comply with the latest EU cybersecurity guidelines with the aim of phasing out high-risk ...

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