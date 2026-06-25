Demand for solar and energy storage systems is increasing in Ukraine amid Russia's continued attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, Lena Sukholdolska, Head of Communications at Ukrainian solar energy company Atmosfera, told pv magazine during the Smarter E event in Munich. "Russia's attacks and repeated blackouts have transformed the Ukrainian market rapidly," Sukholdolska explained. "Demand for energy storage systems among businesses is now very high. We couldn't have realized a couple of years ago that it would be like this." The shift has created a market focused increasingly on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...