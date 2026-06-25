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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Brazilian Institute of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (IBP): Brazil will host the world's largest energy festival

Taking place in Rio de Janeiro from September 21 to 24, ROG.e 2026 will have 13 international pavilions, bringing together business, knowledge, and culture

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest energy festival, ROG.e 2026, organized by the Brazilian Institute of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (IBP), will take place from September 21 to 24, featuring more than 650 companies from Brazil and around the world. The conference will bring together leading experts from the energy sector and has grown by more than 50%, as has the exhibition area, which will be 60% larger than in the 2024 edition.

Some 75,000 visitors from around the world are expected to attend, filling the 117,000 m² of available space, reflecting the event's appeal to international visitors and helping strengthen partnerships and business opportunities in the Brazilian market. The event is expected to surpass the last edition, when 11% of attendees came from abroad: the U.S., Argentina, China, Norway, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Colombia, and Mexico. Tickets to the public can now be bought here.

The relevance of ROG.e 2026 becomes even more evident when we see its program, spearheaded by global leaders: Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; Maria João Carioca, co-CEO and CFO of Galp; Tengku Muhammad Taufik, president & Group CEO of Petronas; Ølivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore; and Magda Chambriard, president of Petrobras; as well as senior executives from other organizations. The program is available here.

For foreign delegations, ROG.e 2026 will launch the Global Access Program, which will support international groups from the moment they arrive by providing guidance, access to information, and assistance with scheduling, thereby facilitating business opportunities in Brazil. A highlight of the program, the Global Lounge will be an exclusive space serving as a reception and meeting hub where participants will have access to O&G industry experts to gain a deeper understanding of the market and build connections at the event.

ROG.e 2026 will combine networking, business, and immersive and cultural experiences, featuring 13 side events for different audiences, including the iUP Innovation Connections, the Supply Chain Forum, the Multienergy & Decarb Arena, the Literary Arena, masterclasses, the EnergyRun and a golf tournament, as well as daily concerts and social spaces integrated into the trade show.

General information and registration are available on the website: https://roge.energy/.

Information on the IBP on www.ibp.org.br.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999964/ROG_e___Arte_para_disparo_de_release_internacional__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazil-will-host-the-worlds-largest-energy-festival-302809602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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