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WKN: 870315 | ISIN: US3546131018 | Ticker-Symbol: FRK
Tradegate
25.06.26 | 09:17
28,490 Euro
-0,42 % -0,120
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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SCRYPT Integrates Franklin Templeton's BENJI to Tokenise its Treasury Operations on Swiss-Licensed Infrastructure

Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider becomes one of the first licensed firms to manage internal liquidity via Franklin Templeton's tokenised money market fund.

ZURICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCRYPT, the Swiss-licensed institutional digital asset infrastructure provider, has integrated Franklin Templeton's BENJI, the tokenized share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), to optimise and manage its treasury operations.

The deployment positions SCRYPT among the first Swiss-licensed institutional digital asset infrastructure providers to use a tokenised money market fund issued by a global asset manager for its own internal treasury management. The implementation provides SCRYPT with 24/7, on-chain access to a yield-bearing tokenised money market fund issued by Franklin Templeton. With approximately USD 1.68 trillion in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is one of the world's largest asset managers and a leading innovator in blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The integration pairs Franklin Templeton's global asset management and tokenization expertise with SCRYPT's Swiss-licensed, institutional-grade trading and custody infrastructure. It serves as one of the clearer demonstrations of how traditional finance and digital asset markets are converging in practice, with a regulated counterparty putting its own treasury on tokenised cash rails before extending the model to clients.

"We built SCRYPT's bespoke investment strategies to be the regulated bridge between traditional finance and on-chain markets. Integrating BENJI into SCRYPT's treasury gives us 24/7 intraday liquidity in a tokenised money market fund issued by one of the world's most established asset managers." - Sylvan Martin, Founder & CGO, SCRYPT

Crypto markets operate continuously. Traditional money market funds do not. Conventional funds typically settle on T+1 and are constrained by banking-hour market infrastructure, creating a structural mismatch for digital asset firms managing liquidity in real time. With BENJI, SCRYPT is able to deploy idle treasury into a tokenised money market fund with immediate liquidity, operating on the same institutional-grade infrastructure it already uses for trading, settlement, and custody services.

About SCRYPT

The operating system for digital assets.

SCRYPT is what institutions run on to trade, settle, store, and manage digital assets.

Since 2019, SCRYPT has operated as the trusted crypto partner for firms launching or scaling their digital asset strategy.

By combining deep market access, crypto-native expertise, and proprietary infrastructure, SCRYPT provides the liquidity, full-stack infrastructure, and regulated framework that banks, asset managers, fintechs, and payment providers need to trade, store, and manage digital assets - all through a single point of access.

Built for Scale. Licensed to Deliver.

To learn more about SCRYPT, visit: www.scrypt.swiss

Contact:
Wachsman
scrypt@wachsman.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scrypt-integrates-franklin-templetons-benji-to-tokenise-its-treasury-operations-on-swiss-licensed-infrastructure-302809662.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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