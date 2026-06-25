Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., Ltd.: Linglong Unveils SPORT MASTER 2 at Tire Cologne 2026

HANOVER, Germany, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, at the opening day of The Tire Cologne 2026, Linglong Tire globally launched its new ultra-high-performance (UHP) tire - SPORT MASTER 2. The event drew over 100 international clients and media representatives, making it one of the most high-profile debuts of the show.

Led by Linglong's European technical team, SPORT MASTER 2 was fully tested and will be manufactured at Linglong's European plant - the first overseas production base of a Chinese tire maker in Europe, already certified by Ford (Q1), Volkswagen, Audi and BMW. This "local R&D, local validation, local production" loop ensures the product meets Europe's stringent standards on handling, safety and sustainability, marking Linglong's shift from "going global" to "moving upmarket."

Three Breakthroughs

Compared with its predecessor, SPORT MASTER 2 delivers three core upgrades:

Precision handling - Optimized rigid tread blocks + aramid-reinforced cap ply minimize deformation under aggressive driving, enabling sharp steering response.

- Optimized rigid tread blocks + aramid-reinforced cap ply minimize deformation under aggressive driving, enabling sharp steering response. Full-lifecycle safety - Even contact-pressure distribution prevents uneven wear; four wide longitudinal grooves shorten wet braking distance from new to worn.

- Even contact-pressure distribution prevents uneven wear; four wide longitudinal grooves shorten wet braking distance from new to worn. Extended mileage - Functional polymer + advanced silane compound with anti-slip resin boosts durability without sacrificing grip.

The tire also features full-sidewall laser engraving for a velvet-like black finish and checkered-flag motifs, covering 16-22 inches for sedans, sports cars and SUVs/CUVs. The first 74 sizes will roll off the European plant in spring 2027.

Other core products from LingLong, LEAO, and CROSSWIND-passenger, commercial, and specialty tires-addressed varied transport needs.

With SPORT MASTER 2 as flagship, Linglong is advancing into the core tier of the global UHP market - a milestone of its "three-upward" strategy and proof that Chinese tire brands can now set standards in the premium arena.

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