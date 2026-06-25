

EQS Newswire / 25/06/2026 / 17:42 UTC+8

On June 18, 2026, the 2026 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), also known as Auto HK, opened at AsiaWorld-Expo. During the expo, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a Chinese automaker, held a brand strategy launch event, officially unveiling its " Skyward Sailing Plan " global expansion ambition aimed at strengthening its presence in Hong Kong and other right-hand-drive markets worldwide. Among those attending the event were Dr. Wingco Lo, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, chief chairman of the Auto HK organizing committee and president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong; Yu Xiao, chairman of the Auto HK organizing committee and vice chairman and president of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association; Tam Yiu-chung, secretary-general of the Hong Kong Coalition and vice chairman of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies; and Liu Yan, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Dongfeng unveils "Setting Sail" global expansion strategy You Zheng, Deputy President of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, said technological innovation would remain the company's key driver for international expansion. As Hong Kong has been serving as a strategic hub for Dongfeng's development in right-hand-drive markets, it supports the brand expansion into Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and other regions. Under its "Skyward Sailing Plan", Dongfeng said it would focus on three technology pillars: "Tianyuan Intelligence Plan" for smart mobility, "Pure Sky Zero-Carbon Plan" for low-carbon technologies, and "All-Domain Safety" to enhance vehicle safety. Under the blueprint, Dongfeng said it would invest more than 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) over the next five years to implement a three-stage international expansion plan covering exporting vehicles, establishing local production, and developing overseas industrial ecosystems. The company plans to launch 55 overseas-specific vehicle models, establish 6,000 service outlets, build 10 large-scale overseas production bases with localized manufacturing accounting for 50% of output, and establish five overseas research and development centers and two overseas financial platforms. Dongfeng also aims to increase the proportion of locally hired overseas employees to 70%. By 2030, the company aims to achieve global sales of 5 million vehicles, with the share of new energy vehicles exceeding 70% and the proportion of overseas sales reaching 40%. Four-brand lineup targets right-hand-drive markets At the exhibition, Dongfeng showcased vehicles from four brands covering mass-market, smart family, premium intelligent and off-road segments. The company said its existing right-hand-drive models under the mass-market brand will remain the core of its market strategy, while development of vehicles under the three other premium brands is being accelerated. Together with its Hong Kong flagship store and supporting service network, Dongfeng said it aims to strengthen its presence in right-hand-drive markets through an integrated product and after-sales strategy. Several dedicated right-hand-drive models under the mass-market brand, including the DONGFENG 007, DONGFENG VIGO and DONGFENG BOX, have already been launched in Hong Kong. The company said sales in Hong Kong during the first quarter of 2026 provided support for its expansion in mass-market right-hand-drive segments. Development of right-hand-drive models under the Epicland, Voyah and MHero brands is also progressing, with plans to respectively expand into smart family vehicles, premium luxury vehicles and professional off-road segments. Dongfeng also said its Hong Kong flagship store has come online, offering maintenance services for right-hand-drive vehicles, localized charging solutions and tailored financing services, while supporting the expansion of its dealer network in Southeast Asia to provide integrated sales and after-sales services for right-hand-drive customers. Agreements signed to expand low-carbon initiatives During the event, Dongfeng signed several cooperation agreements related to its Hong Kong market strategy. The company's subsidiary Dongfeng Import & Export Corporation signed an agreement with Oriental Swan Motor Group Limited, the company's sole agent in Hong Kong, covering an order for 3,000 vehicles in the Hong Kong market for 2026. The company also announced cooperation agreements with several industry partners covering infrastructure, aviation services, retail operations and equipment services, aimed at supporting the development of smart, low-carbon mobility solutions in Hong Kong. Dongfeng said it will continue to pursue its international expansion strategy under the principle of "In Global For Global," while working with global partners to expand its presence in overseas markets. Company:China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. Email: wangzhenling@dfmc.com.cn Website: www.Dongfeng-global.com 25/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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