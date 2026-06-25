Norway's solar deployment slowed in early 2026. According to figures published by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), cumulative solar capacity reached 903 MW by the end of May, a 27 MW increase on the 876 MW reported at the end of 2025. Speaking to pv magazine during the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, Mette Kristine Kanestrøm, Head of Solar, Storage and Smart Grids at Norweigian consultancy Multiconsult, attributed the slowdown to lower electricity prices, high interest rates and government intervention designed to shield households from volatile power costs. "Solar ...

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