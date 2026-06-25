Customers can now accept digital IDs across 60+ countries and territories through a single integration with no separate vendor relationships, no country-by-country accreditation

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced that it has significantly expanded support for digital IDs across the globe, allowing Jumio customers to accept digital IDs in more than 60 countries and territories when onboarding new users, helping customers drive conversions and meet compliance mandates.

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Digital IDs are rapidly moving from an emerging concept to a mainstream expectation. Driven by global initiatives like mobile driver's licenses (mDL), European eIDAS 2.0, Singapore's widely adopted Singpass ecosystem, and major wallet integrations from Apple and Google, digital IDs are increasingly coexisting with, and in some markets beginning to replace, traditional physical IDs.

Jumio has been at the forefront of this evolution for years, managing accreditation on behalf of customers and enabling them to seamlessly verify eIDAS-compliant eIDs across nearly 20 EU countries. Jumio was also one of the first global identity intelligence providers to support Brazil's digital driver's license, adopted by over 60 million citizens, through both QR code validation and biometric verification against government database selfie records. Since launching acceptance in early 2025, Jumio has processed more than one million Brazil CNH Digital verifications, demonstrating that digital credentials, properly implemented, perform at scale.

Now, Jumio is further expanding its digital ID offering through its integration with leading digital ID gateway Trinsic. Jumio customers will be able to onboard new users with digital IDs in more countries than ever before. Jumio's Trinsic integration enables rapid support for new credential formats as they emerge without customers bearing the accreditation burden. But where other providers offer only basic credential checks, Jumio delivers true identity intelligence by enriching digital ID verification with biometric authentication, liveness detection, multiple risk signals and Jumio's Identity Graph, powered by global cross-customer data all through the same platform customers already use for physical document verification. There is no need for additional vendor relationships or fragmented workflows, just a single integration that supports every credential format.

"Jumio is the first identity intelligence provider that meets users wherever their identity lives, whether it's in a physical document, mobile wallet, or government-issued digital credential all through a single, trusted integration," explained Philipp Pointner, Jumio's chief of digital identity. "The credential landscape is shifting faster than most organizations can track. Our job is to make sure our customers are always ahead of the curve with each new government mandate, wallet format, or fraud vector. That's what identity intelligence at scale looks like."

"The future of identity verification isn't a sharper photo of a plastic card, it's accepting the digital IDs people already carry," said Riley Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Trinsic. "By integrating Trinsic's acceptance network, Jumio's customers can now instantly verify customers through mobile driver's licenses, eIDs, EUDI, and reusable credentials across more than 60 countries and territories, alongside the biometric and document checks its customers already trust. We're proud to help one of the most recognized names in identity intelligence meet users where the world is heading."

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Trinsic

Trinsic is the first and most expansive identity acceptance network, built for a world moving from photos of plastic IDs to digital identity. Through a single API, Trinsic lets businesses verify identity up to 10x faster across more than 60 countries and territories by accepting mobile driver's licenses, European eIDs (eIDAS/EUDI), bank IDs, reusable IDs, and government digital ID wallets. It draws on more than 40 integrated ID providers and a network of nearly two billion pre-verified users.

Founded in 2019, Trinsic offers the complete digital ID operating system, handling the integrations, certifications, compliance, and market intelligence required to accept trusted digital IDs across borders. Security and privacy are foundational: Trinsic is built with zero-access encryption and certifies to standards including SOC 2 Type II and GDPR. The company's mission is a "one tap" future in which anyone can prove who they are with a single tap. Learn more at trinsic.id.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625046687/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

For Jumio

U.S. Media Contact

Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

810-516-5486

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Giancarlo Aracena

Sentidos Comunicaciones

giancarlo@sentidoscomunicaciones.com

+56 9 7969 5161

For Trinsic

Benjamin Cejvan

Trinsic

benjamin@trinsic.id