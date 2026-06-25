Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Inverurie Reopens with New Community Champions Model

Opening set for Saturday 27th June, featuring live music, entertainment and a sample pint on the house for the first 100 guests1

New Community Champions model will support local initiatives, events, fundraising, partnerships and wider community engagement





ELLON, Scotland, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish craft brewer BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. , will reopen BrewDog Inverurie on Saturday 27th June as a community-first venue with a new Community Champions model designed to support local events, initiatives, fundraising and partnerships.

Located at 16 Market Place, BrewDog Inverurie has been reimagined to give local residents and community groups a formal voice in the bar's local programming and community activity. Local businesses and community leaders have been invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 6.30pm on Friday 26th June to mark the reopening.

BrewDog will continue to own and operate the bar day to day, while the new Community Champions model will bring together local residents, OG Punks and local organisations to help shape events, programming and opportunities for the venue to support community initiatives. BrewDog plans to pilot the model at Inverurie before exploring its potential across other UK bars.

The Community Champions model will initially operate on a trial basis for up to one year from reopening, helping BrewDog learn the right long-term balance between BrewDog-led operations and community-led engagement. The reopening builds on strong local support for the bar. Inverurie residents submitted a formal proposal to BrewDog outlining what the venue means to the community and how it could play a renewed role locally. Inverurie has long been one of BrewDog's most engaged communities in the UK.

The public reopening celebration will begin at midday on Saturday 27th June and continue throughout the day, with live music and entertainment. The first 100 guests through the door will receive a sample pint of a BrewDog headliner beer or new release on the house, available on a first come, first served basis.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog, said: "Inverurie did something remarkable: the community came to us. Local residents put together a proposal and showed us what this bar means to them, so we listened and put a plan in place to reopen. The people of Inverurie have always been a special part of BrewDog's story, and it is only right that they now have a voice in shaping what happens inside their local bar. This is the beginning of a model we hope to grow."

The reopening comes as BrewDog continues to refresh its UK bars experience. The company recently announced the UK launch of 24 Tilray-owned American craft beers, bringing a wider range of well-known US craft beer brands to BrewDog bars. BrewDog has also rolled out a new food and drink menu, including new signature burgers, an expanded plant-based range, upgraded sides, a refreshed Melts & Subs selection and a new spirits line-up.

About BrewDog

BrewDog, the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

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Investor Relations

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1 T&Cs apply. Customers must consume responsibly. BrewDog reserves the right to refuse service in accordance with licensing laws.