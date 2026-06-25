Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is gearing up to showcase Dubai's digital ecosystem at GITEX AI Europe 2026. The chamber will serve as the official Digital Economy Partner for the event, which takes place from 30 June to 1 July at Messe Berlin in Germany.

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Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's stand at GITEX Europe 2025 (Photo: AETOSWire)

The chamber's participation comes as part of its efforts to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global hub for the digital economy and highlight the growth opportunities available within the city's advanced technology ecosystem. The event will provide a valuable platform to connect with European startups, technology companies, investors, and ecosystem partners, while showcasing Dubai's competitive advantages as a destination for digital businesses seeking to establish and scale in the city.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: "GITEX AI Europe brings together some of the world's most ambitious technology companies, investors, and innovators at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping every sector of the economy. Our participation in Berlin will enable us to present the opportunities Dubai offers as a launchpad for digital businesses, while supporting stronger connections between Dubai's innovation ecosystem and Europe's technology community."

Dubai Silicon Oasis, a leading technology-focused free zone, will be featured through the chamber's 'Launchpad Dubai' platform. The chamber will also host five Dubai-based companies at its stand including Carbon2Capital, Cognition AI, Kerno, Qashio, and XPANCEO, highlighting the depth and diversity of Dubai's digital technology landscape.

Artificial intelligence is central to Dubai's growth ambitions and digital transformation agenda. A recently launched Agentic AI initiative, led by Dubai Chambers, aims to support the private sector's transition towards self-executing and self-leading AI within two years. Dubai's innovation ecosystem is also gaining international visibility through platforms such as Expand North Star, which will bring together startups, investors, and technology leaders from around the world this October.

Participants can visit Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's stand in Hall 1.2.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy works to position Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy. Its mandate includes attracting companies, talent, and investment while creating a supportive environment for digital business growth.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625531975/en/

Contacts:

Mohamad Mouzehem

mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com