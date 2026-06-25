San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Sleepmax has incorporated a new technology into its products designed for athletes. With Tempwave PCM, the Pulse Latex-like foam offers efficient and steady body temperature control to improve sleep.

Pulse Latex-like foam is a phase change material (PCM). This foam absorbs heat when body temperature is high and releases heat when body temperature is low. During deep sleep, it helps lower body temperature, and it releases heat during REM sleep.





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Ideal Body Temp in Sleep

After several months of testing the PCM layer's thickness, position, and proportion, the Sleepmax team developed a mattress with temperature-regulating performance. This foam is used in the Sleepmax Podium hybrid mattress and is available to customers in the United States. This hybrid mattress offers a more affordable alternative to mattresses that use phase-change cooling technology.

Phase Change Cooling Mattress VS Active Cooling

Phase change cooling mattresses offer a passive approach to temperature regulation. They do not require sensors, nor do they need to be plugged in to power a cooling system. They rely solely on a layer of PCM foam. The limitation is that they cannot actively remove heat or adjust dynamically.

Active cooling sleep systems, by contrast, use sensors and power to adjust the temperature of the mattress cover. These systems can provide accurate temperature adjustment across a wide range and can offer customized temperature profiles for individual users.

Original Mattress Factory and Cost Control

Sleepmax is a mattress company that integrates research and development, production, sales and brand management. With its own mattress factory, Sleepmax enables strict control over product quality and minimizes cost.

Intuitive Buy Guide

To provide a better shopping experience, Sleepmax has compiled a detailed mattress size chart to help customers choose the right size. This chart covers the main mattress sizes, such as Queen, Full, and King, and also includes special sizes, such as the Short Queen and the Wyoming King. It provides corresponding bed frame and room dimensions, as well as sizes for motorhome mattresses and waterbeds.

About Sleepmax

Sleepmax is a hybrid mattress manufacturer with more than 40 years of production experience. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures its mattresses in-house at its own facilities. Sleepmax products are sold direct-to-consumer at www.sleepmax.com.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency