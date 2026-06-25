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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2026 12:22 Uhr
141 Leser
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Sentauto Automotive Communication Company: Sentauto publishes analysis on 'Where FREELANDER 8 Fits: A Brand-New SUV Combines British Premium, Intelligent and All-Terrain Capability'

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentauto Automotive Communication Company posted a news article on "Where FREELANDER 8 Fits: A Brand-New SUV Combines British Premium, Intelligent and All-Terrain Capability". This can be accessed in full here: https://www.sentauto.com/news/924.html.

This article analyzes the positioning of the new FREELANDER 8 premium SUV. Current SUVs are split into hardcore off-road models and road-biased luxury ones, while consumers demand both merits. This mid-large SUV (5,118mm long) fills the market gap. Equipped with i-ATS all-terrain system and Snapdragon 8295P cockpit chip, it inherits British premium genes, balancing urban comfort, long-distance touring and real off-road ability instead of forcing buyers to compromise.

Contact:
Lilia Gao / Sentauto Automotive Communication Company
Phone: (86) 18513886849
Email: lilia.gao@sentauto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.