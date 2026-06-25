Sentauto Automotive Communication Company: Sentauto publishes analysis on 'Where FREELANDER 8 Fits: A Brand-New SUV Combines British Premium, Intelligent and All-Terrain Capability'

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentauto Automotive Communication Company posted a news article on "Where FREELANDER 8 Fits: A Brand-New SUV Combines British Premium, Intelligent and All-Terrain Capability". This can be accessed in full here: https://www.sentauto.com/news/924.html.

This article analyzes the positioning of the new FREELANDER 8 premium SUV. Current SUVs are split into hardcore off-road models and road-biased luxury ones, while consumers demand both merits. This mid-large SUV (5,118mm long) fills the market gap. Equipped with i-ATS all-terrain system and Snapdragon 8295P cockpit chip, it inherits British premium genes, balancing urban comfort, long-distance touring and real off-road ability instead of forcing buyers to compromise.

Contact:

Lilia Gao / Sentauto Automotive Communication Company

Phone: (86) 18513886849

Email: lilia.gao@sentauto.com