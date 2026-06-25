Funding fuels expansion into autonomous finance and agentic commerce as the company drives toward its next billion in revenue

Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, today announced it has raised $320 million in Series H funding, bringing the company's valuation to $11 billion, up from its $8 billion valuation in December 2025.

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The round was led by returning investor Addition, with participation from Baillie Gifford, Hummingbird, QED Investors, T. Rowe Price, Hedosophia, Haun Ventures, Washington University in St. Louis and Amex Ventures.

The investment will help Airwallex accelerate product development across autonomous finance and agentic commerce, expand its infrastructure and regulatory footprint into new markets, and continue scaling the teams building its next generation AI native financial software.

"We believe this is the most consequential moment in the history of global finance, and we are building accordingly," said Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airwallex. "A decade ago, we did not know exactly what the agentic economy would look like, but we built a foundation for it. The licenses, local network integrations, and settlement rails we spent ten years constructing are precisely the kind of infrastructure it needs. This new capital lets us move faster into Airwallex's next chapter: autonomous finance, agentic commerce, and the infrastructure to power both."

"What Airwallex has built is unusually hard to replicate," said Lee Fixel of Addition. "As AI transforms the competitive landscape, the winners will be the companies building on top of real financial infrastructure, not around it. Airwallex has already shown it can translate that foundation into meaningful software capabilities at scale."

Building the AI native financial operating system with T:0 and Airi

Airwallex is announcing two new product initiatives to accelerate its expansion into autonomous finance and agentic commerce:

T:0 Your autonomous finance department from Day Zero

T:0 is a new AI-native financial platform from Airwallex designed to run the full finance function of a business end to end. T:0 automates bookkeeping, forecasting, taxes, compliance, and reporting from day zero. It's designed to give founders CFO-grade books with compliance built in and no migration required. T:0 is currently in private beta and will be made more widely available in the coming weeks.

Airi The wallet infrastructure for agentic commerce

Airi is a new agentic consumer wallet from Airwallex. At launch, it will incorporate our existing one-click checkout capability, which has delivered up to a 14% increase in successful checkout conversions for digital merchants in early testing. In the coming months, we plan for Airi to evolve into broader wallet infrastructure for agentic commerce, including delegated agent payments, spend limits, permission controls, and multi-currency balances. Pairing Airi with Airwallex's Agentic Commerce Suite will give merchants and consumers an end-to-end commerce flow built on Airwallex's regulated infrastructure.

Strong momentum across the core business

Airwallex is scaling rapidly as demand for borderless financial infrastructure accelerates. In March 2026, Airwallex reached $1.3 billion in annualized revenue, up 74% year-over-year, and $287 billion in annualized transaction volume, up more than 120% year-over-year. More than 90% of Airwallex's revenue now comes from customers using more than one Airwallex product, highlighting deeper adoption across the platform.

Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, shares more about this announcement here.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is an AI native financial operating system for modern businesses. We are building the future of global banking for a borderless, real-time, intelligent economy.

We serve more than 676,000 businesses worldwide, either directly or through our platform customers. From startups to public enterprises, our customers use Airwallex to manage their global banking and financial operations, or to build and monetise their own financial products.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex holds 85+ licenses across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, forming one of the most comprehensive financial infrastructures in the world. This regulated backbone powers Airwallex products at global scale, including payment acceptance, billing, global accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with over 2,300 employees across 27 offices. Learn more at www.airwallex.com.

*Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

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