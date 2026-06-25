Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market worth $6.48 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Marketby Grade (General-Purpose, Optical), Form (Extruded Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet), End-Use Industry (Signs & Displays, Construction, Automotive, Lighting Fixtures, Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2031", The PMMA market is projected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2031 from USD 5.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 to 2031.

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Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 5.48 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.48 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.4%

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Trends & Insights:

The PMMA market is growing due to increases in automotive sales and production, supported by the booming construction industry and rising demand from the electrical and electronics industry.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 56.6% in 2025.

The optical grade segment is projected to register the higher CAGR of 3.8% during the period.

The extruded sheet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the period.

The paints & coatings segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 17.8%.

Trinseo (US), Rohm GmbH (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), LX MMA (South Korea), and CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan) were identified as star players in the PMMA market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Asia Poly Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), Makevale Group Ltd. (UK), and Spartech LLC (US) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market"

450 - Tables

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Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), often called acrylic or acrylic glass, is a clear plastic known for its excellent clarity. It withstands weather, resists UV light, and is lightweight while being strong against impacts. People widely use it as a durable and cost-effective replacement for glass in places where high transparency and lasting outdoor use are needed.

By grade, the optical grade segment is expected to account for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

With the rising demand for high-performance optical materials across sectors such as electronics, automotive, healthcare, and advanced lighting, optical-grade PMMA is poised to be the fastest-growing grade segment. It is well-suited for use as display panels, LED lighting systems, optical lenses, light guide panels, and automotive lighting parts due to its excellent transparency, low birefringence, and UV resistance. With the emergence of LCD, OLED, and mini-LED displays, the use of optical-grade PMMA is growing rapidly. Furthermore, with the increasing penetration of EVs and smart automotive systems, there is a greater demand for high-quality optical materials for headlamps, taillamps, and digital instrument clusters. Growth could be further boosted by the expansion of the healthcare applications, including diagnostic equipment and medical devices. Although optical-grade PMMA is more expensive than general-purpose grades, its expected growth will be faster as the material's optical performance and precision become more important in the industries.

By form, the extruded sheet segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cost-effective production process and high manufacturing efficiency, with the application ranging across various industries, make the extruded PMMA sheets the fastest-growing form segment. Extrusion enables continuous production and helps ensure production quality, making it ideal for large-scale commercial use. The market is expanding due to growing demand across construction, signage, retail, protective barrier, transportation, and lighting applications. Extruded sheets have superior optical clarity, weather resistance, lightweight, and ease of fabricability characteristics, making them appealing alternatives to glass. The growing use of transparent materials in contemporary architecture, infrastructure development, and commercial buildings is also driving the demand. Further, the growing use of advertising displays, LED lighting systems, and interior design applications is creating new opportunities for products made from extruded PMMA. Extruded sheets are emerging as the fastest-growing PMMA form segment due to their affordability, scalability, and versatility.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising production of consumer electronics, displays, optical components, and advanced lighting systems is fueling PMMA demand in the fastest-growing end-use segment, the electronics industry. The excellent optical clarity, light transmission, UV resistance, and processability of PMMA give it particular advantages for the manufacture of smartphone screens, televisions, monitors, LED light guides, optical lenses, and electronic housings. Increased demand for wearables, smart home gadgets, laptops, and tablets is driving PMMA consumption as the world is increasingly going mobile. Advancements in OLED displays, mini-LED backlighting, and advanced optical systems are driving increased demand for optical-grade PMMA. Further, positive investments in semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production plants, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America, are benefiting the market growth. The electronics industry is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use market for PMMA, as digitalization, connectivity, and smart technologies spread worldwide.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to witness the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is the second-fastest-growing market for PMMA because of the rise in infrastructure, construction activities, industrial diversification, and investments in manufacturing. The demand for PMMA in glazing, sign and lighting applications, architectural uses, etc., is high in countries investing in large-scale residential, commercial, tourism, and transportation projects. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies are introducing a new trend of economic diversification, particularly in manufacturing automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods, which is driving PMMA demand. Greenhouse farming and renewable energy initiatives, particularly those involving transparent panels and protective elements, including those made of PMMA, are seeing a rise in the region. Despite being a smaller market compared to the Asia Pacific and North America regions, the Middle East & Africa is poised for faster growth rates, due to their strong infrastructure pipeline, urbanization, and industrial development programs.

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Key Players

The PMMA market comprises major players such as Trinseo (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Rohm GmbH (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), LX MMA (South Korea), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan), LOTTE Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Plaskolite LLC (US), and Schweiter Technologies AG (Switzerland) are covered in the PMMA market. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the PMMA market.

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