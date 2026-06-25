Hyundai Motor America Partners with Spiffy and MSX to Accelerate Mobile Service Across Dealer Network

Following a successful 2025 pilot, HMA invests in scaling mobile service with Spiffy technology and MSX-led implementation

APEX, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Spiffy, the leading provider of mobile service enablement solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced the expansion of its partnership with MSX International (MSX) and Hyundai Motor America (HMA) to support the rollout of mobile service capabilities across HMA's dealer network.

The collaboration builds on a successful pilot program launched in 2025, where a select group of HMA dealers implemented Spiffy's mobile service platform with operational support and mobile coaching from MSX. The pilot demonstrated strong results across customer satisfaction, service efficiency, and business benefits prompting HMA to invest in mobile service as a broader strategic initiative.

A standout example came from the program's pilot with Hyundai of New Port Richey, where Spiffy-powered mobile solutions drove measurable gains in service throughput, customer retention, and recall completion-becoming a blueprint for how HMA dealers nationwide can extend service beyond the bay.

Under the expanded partnership:

Spiffy provides its end-to-end mobile service platform, including scheduling and routing technology, customer experience tools, and its industry-leading van upfit solutions, along with proven operational processes designed to drive mobile service success.

MSX leads implementation and field execution, working directly with HMA dealers to deploy, train, and operationalize mobile service at scale.

HMA-Backed Incentives: To support dealer investment, HMA is offering substantial earn-back incentives per participating dealers for a limited time. Incentives are paid out as dealers reach key milestones, including initial launch activity and ongoing repair order volume targets.

A key driver of the program's value is expanding shop capacity while improving customer satisfaction. As service departments face growing demand and limited in-bay availability, mobile service enables HMA dealers to shift eligible work out of the shop and deliver it directly at the customer's home or workplace-freeing up fixed operations capacity, reducing scheduling friction, and creating a more convenient service experience that strengthens customer loyalty.

"Mobile service is no longer an experiment in automotive retail, it's a strategic capability for dealers that want to increase service capacity, improve customer retention, and meet the expectations of today's convenience-oriented consumer," said Karl Murphy, Founder and CEO of Spiffy. "What makes this partnership exciting is that Hyundai, MSX, and Spiffy are aligned around operational execution at scale. The pilot proved that when dealers combine the right technology, implementation support, and operational processes, mobile service can drive measurable business results quickly. We believe Hyundai is positioning its dealers to lead the next generation of fixed operations."

The pilot dealers demonstrated measurable improvements, including increased service lane throughput, higher customer retention, stronger recall completion rates, and strong adoption of mobile appointments. Dealers also benefited from optimized routing, transparent scheduling, and a seamless customer experience powered by Spiffy's platform.

HMA's investment reflects a growing recognition across the automotive industry that convenience-driven service offerings are critical to meeting evolving customer expectations.

"The success of the pilot made it clear that mobile service is a valuable opportunity for our dealers and our customers," said Michel Poirier, vice president, Aftersales and Customer Experience, Hyundai Motor America. "With Spiffy's technology and MSX's implementation expertise, we're confident in our ability to scale this capability across the network."

As the program expands, HMA dealers will gain access to a turnkey mobile service solution designed to integrate seamlessly with existing operations while unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing the overall ownership experience. With a 2026 goal of reaching 150 dealers and even more growth planned for 2027, the program is positioned for rapid, sustained expansion across the HMA network.

About Spiffy Spiffy is the mobile operating system for automotive service execution, purpose-built to help dealerships and OEM programs deploy and scale mobile service with operational consistency and economic discipline.

With more than 4 million services completed and over 11 years of real-world mobile operations experience, Spiffy enables fixed operations teams to confidently extend service beyond the bay while maintaining control, efficiency, and brand standards at scale.

Spiffy measures success by helping dealers increase fixed operations capacity, improve mobile utilization, increase fixed revenue and gross profits, and strengthen long-term customer retention.

About MSX MSX is a global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing services to automotive manufacturers and dealers, specializing in driving performance across sales, service, and customer experience.

About Hyundai Motor America Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028.

Media Contacts:

Ethan Peikes

Director of Marketing

Spiffy

203-940-0658

epeikes@getspiffy.com

Michele Tinson

Sr. Manager, Corporate, Safety and Product

Hyundai Motor North America

734-740-4650

mtinson@hmausa.com

Tarini Singh

Global Communications Manager

MSX International

+44 07717 618595

tarini.singh@msxi.com

SOURCE: Spiffy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hyundai-motor-america-partners-with-spiffy-and-msx-to-accelerate-1181230