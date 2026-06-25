Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has received the 2026 APEX Award for Best Cabin Service in the Middle East. The award was presented during the APEX Awards ceremony held in Dublin, Ireland, as part of the Future Travel Experience (FTE) EMEA event, a leading aviation industry platform focused on innovation and the future of the guest journey.





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APEX's global airline ratings program is built on independent, verified passenger feedback, placing the voice of travelers at the center of the awards process. For the 2026 cycle, more than one million flights across over 600 airlines worldwide were evaluated, with assessment categories covering cabin service, seat comfort, food and beverage quality, entertainment systems and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: "This award is a tribute to Saudia's cabin crew, whose professionalism, warmth, and attention to detail define the onboard experience for our guests every day. It reflects the strength of our service culture and the progress we are making in bringing Saudi hospitality to life with greater consistency across our global network. As we continue to invest in the guest journey, our focus remains on delivering an experience that is thoughtful, reliable, and distinctly Saudia."

The achievement builds on Saudia's broader guest experience transformation, including the continued rollout of the New Saudia Experience and the introduction of Saudia BEYOND, a service excellence program designed to equip frontline teams with a consistent hospitality standard rooted in authentic Saudi hospitality. Together, these efforts are designed to strengthen service culture, improve consistency across the journey, and ensure that Saudi hospitality is reflected at every stage of the guest experience.

This latest recognition adds to Saudia's record of international awards and supports its strategy to reinforce its position among leading global airlines. Through continued investment in guest experience, service delivery and national talent, Saudia continues to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's wider aviation and tourism ambitions.

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About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named "Best Airline Staff Service" for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia was also recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the "World Class Airline" title for the fifth consecutive year and the "Best in Class: Service-Guest Experience" award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

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Source: SAUDIA