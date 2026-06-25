Trade Schools Like WyoTech Emerge as Smart Career Investments, Studies Show

The higher education landscape is changing, with vocational training offering a shorter and more affordable path for students to launch careers.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / For millions of American students, a privately funded trade school education is now a direct path to a rewarding career, according to several new studies. WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, welding, and collision trade school, provides that pathway through its accelerated, hands-on training programs that prepare students for high-paying jobs.

For decades, high school graduates have been encouraged to attend four-year university programs. However, trade school graduates enter the workforce two to three years earlier than students pursuing four-year degrees, with significantly less debt.

Parents, educators, and industry leaders are increasingly recognizing that trade education offers a faster, more affordable, and more lucrative path to a stable, satisfying career.

"Demand for students with training in the trades is on full display at WyoTech's quarterly Career Fairs with over 100 industry partners from across the country consistently traveling in to recruit students," said Kyle Morris, President of WyoTech. "The WyoTech experience is a unique blend of hands-on skill development, direct connection to industry, professionalism, and personal growth."

The Numbers Tell a New Story

The National Student Clearinghouse reports that enrollment in vocationally focused community colleges grew by 16% between 2022 and 2023. Recent research also shows that 55% of Gen Z adults are considering trade careers, a 12-point increase from the prior year. Among them, women are increasingly represented, with 52% reporting interest in trade careers, almost as much as young men with 57%.

Meanwhile, four-year college costs continue to rise: In 2025-26, in-state tuition at public universities averaged $11,950 per year, while private nonprofit institutions averaged $45,000 per year, according to the College Board.

Trade programs, by contrast, on average cost $15,070 and take six to 24 months to complete, compared to the $19,800 average annual cost and $79,000 total cost for a four-year degree.

In addition, students earning bachelor's degrees and borrowing for college often graduate with student loan debt between $35,000 to $39,000, while students completing technical and vocational training programs typically incur substantially less debt, often under $10,000.

Trade Workers in Short Supply

Economic trends predict a strong and growing demand for people in skilled trades.

The Associated Builders and Contractors trade group reported the industry needs 456,000 new workers in 2027, a 30.7% increase from the 349,000 required this year. Industry data show that roughly five experienced tradespeople retire for every two new workers entering the field. And the gap shows no signs of closing on its own.

Skilled trades are increasingly recognized as automation-resistant careers, meaning the kind of work that artificial intelligence cannot replicate. Electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, welders, and automotive technicians perform complex, hands-on problem-solving that cannot be outsourced or replaced by software.

WyoTech has seen growing student interest, driven by the school's hands-on training model, which prepares graduates for immediate employment in high-demand technical fields. Many students are entering the workforce within months of completing their program.

A trade school is a deliberate, financially sound decision that can lead to a fulfilling and well-compensated career. For those who like to work with their hands and build tangible things, trade education offers something a traditional degree rarely can: immediate, practical skills, real job security, and a career path with lasting relevance.

For more information, visit www.wyotech.edu.

About WyoTech

WyoTech is America's Destination Trade School, providing hands-on training for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Located in Laramie, Wyoming, WyoTech offers accelerated programs designed to prepare students for careers in automotive, diesel, collision and refinishing, and welding. With an eight-hour, fifteen-minute training day and industry-driven curriculum, students gain more practical experience in less time - allowing them to graduate quickly and enter the workforce. WyoTech is committed to craftsmanship, work ethic, and preparing the next generation of skilled professionals who keep America moving.

Media Contact:

James Schaefer

jschaefer@wyotech.edu

SOURCE: WyoTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/trade-schools-like-wyotech-emerge-as-smart-career-investments-studies-show-1181144