There is strong investor interest in North Macedonia, with a project pipeline far exceeding the country's existing solar fleet. North Macedonia installed around 210 MW of solar last year, taking its cumulative solar capacity past the 1 GW threshold. Under the country's 2026 annual energy construction plan, the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources has approved 59 solar projects with a combined capacity of over 3 GW. Professor Dimitar Dimitrov, from the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje and Macedonian solar association Solar Macedonia, told pv magazine during the Smarter ...

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