Spanish cable manufacturer Top Cable has introduced Powerflex Ultra, a cable designed for battery energy storage system (BESS) applications, at Intersolar Europe. The company said the product was developed to address two key requirements in storage projects: installation flexibility and long-term durability. Top Cable noted that battery containers, power conversion stations, and electrical rooms typically contain high cable densities, making flexibility an important consideration during installation. The cable combines a Class 6 conductor, a proprietary insulation manufacturing process, and a ...

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