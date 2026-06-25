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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 13:24 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Central Park Bangkok Wins Top Retail Asia Award, Reinforcing Its Position as Bangkok's New World-Class Landmark

BANGKOK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising above the Bangkok skyline and redefining urban living in the heart of the Thai capital, Central Park has rapidly emerged as one of the city's most significant new destinations, bringing together world-class dining, curated brands, green public space, lifestyle experiences, and seamless connectivity in a single landmark development.

Located within the Dusit Central Park development next to Lumpini Park, Central Park represents a new generation of destinations where city life and nature coexist. Its defining feature, a 7-rai Roof Park-the largest rooftop green space within a mixed-use development in Thailand-creates a vibrant gathering place for residents and visitors while extending the green presence of Lumpini Park into the heart of Bangkok.

Since opening, Central Park has generated overwhelming interest from visitors, business partners, and global brands, quickly becoming one of Bangkok's most talked-about destinations. This momentum culminated in "Central Park The Grand Celebration" earlier this year, a milestone event celebrating the project's success, growing recognition, and emergence as a new world-class landmark. The event underscored the strong confidence Central Park has earned from customers, partners, tenants, and the wider business community.

Further reinforcing its impact, Central Park was recently named New Mall of the Year - Thailand at the Retail Asia Awards 2026, recognizing developments that redefine customer experience, innovation, and urban relevance.

As part of the larger Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the project seamlessly connects retail and office spaces with the Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel and luxury residences, creating a fully integrated ecosystem in one of Bangkok's most prestigious locations. Guided by the concept of Park Life & Urban Life Integration, Central Park reflects a new generation of urban development that prioritizes connectivity, wellbeing, and meaningful experiences.

The recognition comes as Bangkok continues its transformation into a more livable and globally competitive city. By creating a destination where people can gather, work, relax, and connect with nature, Central Park contributes to Bangkok's growing appeal as one of Asia's most dynamic cities to visit, live in, and experience.

In addition, Central Krabi received the Eco-Friendly Mall of the Year - Thailand award, recognizing its contribution to sustainable tourism and community-centered development. Together, the awards reinforce Central Pattana's commitment to creating future-ready destinations that generate long-term economic, environmental, and social value across Thailand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000450/Central_Park_Bangkok.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-park-bangkok-wins-top-retail-asia-award-reinforcing-its-position-as-bangkoks-new-world-class-landmark-302810656.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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