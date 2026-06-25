Volantio Launches Vector, the Operating Platform of the Future for Modern Airlines

Working with Alaska Airlines through an inaugural project, Vector transforms airline demand reallocation insights into coordinated operational action

ATLANTA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio, the global leader in demand reallocation for airlines, today announced the launch of Vector, a purpose-built operating platform that turns intelligence into action, empowering airline teams to identify and act on valuable demand reallocation opportunities with speed, confidence, and accuracy. Alaska Airlines has joined Vector's inaugural launch.

Revenue goals, operational pressures, and passenger expectations all sit in different parts of an airline's organization. Demand and capacity rarely align perfectly. When they do not, the cost shows up everywhere: in revenue left on the table, in operational teams manually absorbing imbalances, and in passengers who have negative experiences. Through specialized Vector agents, airlines can now identify these opportunities and constraints instantly and act on them in seconds - saving time, improving performance, and delivering significantly better passenger experiences.

Vector is built to address the full spectrum of demand reallocation challenges airlines face. An unexpected sporting event about to begin in Los Angeles? Airlines can activate a Vector agent with highly specific rules to open additional capacity and absorb the surge in demand. A major weather event approaching Seattle? Airlines can activate a specialized agent to reroute connecting passengers through Portland and Chicago instead. Fuel prices surging? Airlines can leverage Vector to consolidate flights across high-frequency routes, saving millions in operating costs.

"Today marks a major milestone for Volantio as we launch Vector globally," said Azim Barodawala, Volantio's Co-Founder and CEO. "AI is transforming industries around the world, and travel is no exception. Vector responsibly puts the power of this technology into the hands of leading airlines, enabling them to turn intelligence into real operational action at scale."

"Alaska Airlines is proud to work with Volantio on the launch of Vector," said Shane Tackett, Incoming President and CFO of Alaska Airlines. "Volantio's platform unlocks tremendous opportunities for Alaska, many of which would have been impossible to capture in the past. Between productivity gains, revenue opportunities, cost reductions, and customer experience improvements across our network, we are excited for what the future holds thanks to this new technology."

While the Vector platform comes with three starter agents, there are no limits to the number of agents airlines can create, ranging from highly tactical workflows to enterprise-wide orchestration. Every action is rule-constrained, fully auditable, and confirmed through a human step. Airlines remain in control. All existing Volantio customers will have immediate access to the new platform.

Vector connects to existing PSS infrastructure and deploys in weeks, not months, without requiring new builds or lengthy implementations.

Built on more than a decade of Volantio's expertise in Demand Reallocation and tested alongside the revenue teams, operations groups, and technology leaders of the world's leading airlines, Vector combines the latest advances in AI with more than 1.5 billion data points and analysis of over $115 billion in annual revenue.

About Volantio

Volantio is the global leader in demand reallocation solutions for the travel industry, powered by a next-generation AI platform, Vector. The company helps airlines unlock new revenue opportunities, improve operational performance, and deliver more flexible passenger experiences by intelligently matching demand with available capacity after booking.

As the world's largest, most experienced, and most awarded Demand Reallocation software provider, Volantio serves more than 15 airlines globally, including Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines, Qantas, and Aeromexico. Volantio's platform analyzes more than $115 billion in airline revenue annually and is built on more than a decade of expertise helping the world's leading airlines operationalize flexibility at scale.

Volantio is backed by strategic investors including Amadeus, IAG, SKY VC, Qantas, and Alaska Airlines, and maintains official partnerships with Amadeus, Navitaire, and PROS. For more information, visit volantio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90d4ecfc-481a-4026-a02b-af406c92c46e

Media Contact: Sarah Mattina sarah@mattinamediagroup.com +15138896652