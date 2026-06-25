Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 13:54 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ampace Launches UniC AG440 and PR-S3 Elite at Intersolar Europe 2026

CATL co-branded C&I system reaches 20 MWh per node, while the new residential solution features zero capacity loss for three years

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a globally leading lithium-ion battery supplier, today launched two new energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026: the UniC AG440, a commercial and industrial (C&I) system co-developed with CATL, and the PR-S3 Elite residential energy storage system. Both debut under the company's 'Meet All, Green More' theme, which spans its C&I, residential and AIDC storage portfolio.

"As the energy transition accelerates, customers need solutions that combine performance, safety and reliability across increasingly complex environments. Our latest innovations are designed to support both businesses and households in building more resilient and sustainable energy systems. 'Meet All, Green More' reflects our commitment to backing every partner, every application and every opportunity the clean energy shift creates," said Dr. Qingfeng Yuan, CTO of Ampace.

UniCAG440 Is Built for the Extremes

Developed in collaboration with CATL, the UniC AG440 combines CATL's advanced LFP cell technology with Ampace's expertise in distributed energy applications. Each node supports up to 45 units, enabling a system capacity of approximately 20 MWh. Compared with conventional 200 kWh-class systems, the UniC AG440 delivers 50% higher energy density and a 50% reduction in installation footprint. The system holds comprehensive safety certifications, including UL9540A, IEC62619, IEC62477, and ISO13849 PLd, and operates reliably at temperatures as low as -25°C without auxiliary heating.

"I am especially proud to witness the unveiling of UniC AG440 - a product that proudly carries both the Ampace and CATL logos. In AG440, we have combined CATL's advanced LFP cell technology with Ampace's deep expertise in distributed energy applications. The result is a reliable, efficient, and purpose-built C&I storage system, engineered to meet the stringent demands of the European market," said Xu Jinmei, CTO of CATL's Energy Storage System Division. "Together, we will continue to deepen our local presence, support renewable integration, and empower businesses to achieve their sustainability goals with confidence and certainty."

PR-S3 Elite for High-Performance Residential Storage

The PR-S3 Elite is engineered to meet European households' demands for long-life performance and cold-weather capability. Its proprietary FrostCare Tech overcomes the low-temperature limitations of lithium-ion chemistry, enabling normal charge-discharge performance at -20°C. Rated for a 15,000-cycle lifespan, the PR-S3 Elite maintains zero capacity degradation throughout its first three years, reducing the total cost of ownership while ensuring long-term reliability.

A Commitment to Green Operations

Earlier this year, Ampace achieved operational carbon neutrality under the ISO14068-1:2023 standard following independent verification by TÜV SÜD. Ampace's manufacturing operations are now powered by 100% zero-carbon electricity, supported by large-scale solar generation and energy storage infrastructure. The company has also earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing it among the top 10% of assessed organisations globally for sustainability performance. It also recently joined the United Nations Global Compact to reinforce its commitment to responsible growth and climate action.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-launches-unic-ag440-and-pr-s3-elite-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302810673.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.