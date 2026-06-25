Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Syner-G BioPharma Group ("Syner-G") to oversee GMP manufacturing of BETR-001 for its planned IND and Phase 1 program.

BETR-001 is 2-bromo-lysergic acid diethylamide (2-Br-LSD), a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD. BETR-001 is active against neuroreceptors involved in migraines and cluster headaches, as well as neuroreceptors involved in psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety. While it is a potent neuroplastogen and an agonist of the 5-HT2A, 5-HT1B, 5-HT1D, and 5-HT1F receptors, BETR-001 is designed to be non-hallucinogenic and is not a 5-HT2B agonist. BetterLife believes BETR-001 will mimic the projected therapeutic potential of LSD without causing its undesirable side effects, such as hallucinations and potential cardiac side effects due to LSD agonism of 5-HT2B receptors. BETR-001 is completing its final IND-enabling studies and projected to file its IND and start Phase 1 trials in Q1 2027.

BETR-001 is being developed initially for chronic cluster headache and chronic migraine, two disabling headache disorders with substantial unmet medical need. Chronic cluster headache causes severe, recurrent attacks that respond poorly to existing therapies, and many chronic migraine patients exhaust available preventives without durable relief. BETR-001 engages the 5-HT1B, 5-HT1D and 5-HT1F receptors, the serotonergic targets of approved migraine therapies, and its neuroplastogenic activity may support a more durable treatment effect. The Company plans to advance BETR-001 into Phase 1A-1B as the first step toward clinical proof of concept in these patients.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Syner-G to oversee the proprietary manufacturing of BETR-001. Their CMC and regulatory expertise strengthen our path to an IND filing and the start of Phase 1 in the first quarter of 2027," said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to partner with BetterLife to advance BETR-001 toward the clinic through GMP manufacturing oversight and integrated development support," said Ron Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of Syner-G. "Our teams share a commitment to advancing innovative therapies efficiently and responsibly, with the goal of bringing new treatment options to patients. We are proud to support this program as it progresses toward IND submission and first-in-human clinical studies."

BetterLife also announces the engagement of Vancouver-based GTM Studios ("GTM") for a period of two months to produce marketing materials for BETR-001. Pursuant to the engagement, GTM will be compensated at a rate of $4,000 per month.

Further to the Company's June 22, 2026 press release, the Company would like to clarify that the exercise price of the 3,250,000 stock options granted on June 15, 2026 is $0.07, not $0.065.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company developing compounds for the treatment of neurological and neuro-psychiatric disorders. Its lead candidate, BETR-001, is a non-hallucinogenic LSD-derivative molecule in preclinical development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected therapeutic potential of LSD and the treatment potential of BETR-001. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to financing, clinical and regulatory timelines and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Source: BetterLife Pharma Inc.