Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Mercersburg Academy has selected Isadora Agency to lead a brand and experience update across digital platforms, admissions storytelling, enrollment communications, and printed brand experiences.

Mercersburg Academy Partners with Isadora Agency on Brand Experience Transformation

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The collaboration focuses on creating a more unified and emotionally connected prospective student experience that aligns the academy's identity, story, and communication systems across digital and print channels.

The initiative includes institutional brand and storytelling strategy, admissions communications, and enrollment experience planning to support consistency across prospective student touchpoints.

The work includes:

Institutional brand and storytelling strategy

Digital experience and UX improvements

Enrollment and admissions journey planning

Communication system alignment across channels

Print and collateral design

Content structure and messaging strategy

Experience consistency across prospective student touchpoints

The collaboration also reflects a growing industry focus on how institutions present themselves in an era shaped by evolving digital expectations, AI-driven discovery, and increasingly experience-driven enrollment decisions.

As independent schools face increasing competition for enrollment and rising expectations from digitally native audiences, many institutions are reevaluating how fragmented systems and disconnected messaging across the aforementioned touchpoints affect perception and engagement.

"Families don't experience a school through one channel anymore. They experience it across dozens of moments, platforms, and conversations. A website, an admissions packet, an email sequence, a campus tour, all of it shapes perception. What matters most is achieving consistency and emotional connection across every touchpoint," said Isadora Agency President Isadora Marlow-Morgan.

The transformation initiative aims to help Mercersburg Academy create a more cohesive experience that better reflects the institution's depth while making it easier for prospective families to navigate the admissions process with clarity and confidence.

"Many schools still communicate through disconnected systems built over years by different departments and priorities. The opportunity now is to unify those experiences into a single system where the story, the design, and the communication strategy all reinforce one another," Marlow-Morgan added.

To learn more about Isadora Agency and its work, visit Isadora Agency.

About Mercersburg Academy

Founded in 1893 in the heart of south central Pennsylvania, Mercersburg Academy is an independent, coed college-preparatory school offering a rigorous academic program to 435 boarding and day students who represent 26 American states and 40 nations. The school prepares young men and women in grades 9-12 and post-graduate from diverse backgrounds for college and life in a global community. Mercersburg alumni include Rhodes scholars, Olympians, Oscar-winners, and a Nobel laureate.

About Isadora Agency

Isadora Agency specializes in enterprise websites, AI-powered experiences, content strategy, UX research and strategy, web & product design, and web development. The agency helps organizations deliver solutions that improve workflow efficiency, employee engagement, and digital interactions.

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Source: DesignRush