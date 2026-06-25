Africa's solar market is diversifying, with more national-level markets making significant strides in the deployment of larger-scale solar projects. Benjamin Clarke, Director of Operations at the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) told pv magazine a number of countries, namely Tanzania, Zambia and Algeria, have made significant progress this year, with utility-scale projects arriving quickly. "What we are seeing more and more is a diversification of the market, which is a very, very, good sign," Clarke said during the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. "As we can't just rely on the traditionally ...

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