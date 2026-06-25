Two-city conference opens its call for proposals for practitioners building edge intelligence and operational AI

ZEDEDA, the leader in edge intelligence, today announced TRANSFORM 2026, a two-city conference for the technical and operational leaders deploying AI beyond the data center-in the factories, energy grids, transportation networks, retail floors and remote sites where businesses actually run.

TRANSFORM comes to The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 15, 2026 and the Sofitel Frankfurt Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 22, 2026.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, many are finding that operational environments raise problems traditional cloud architectures were never built to handle. Connectivity constraints, security requirements, heterogeneous hardware and the realities of managing systems across thousands of locations are reshaping how enterprises think about AI infrastructure.

Under the theme "Intelligence at the Edge: Where AI Meets the Physical World," TRANSFORM will explore how organizations build and operate intelligent systems in real-world environments. The event will feature technical sessions, customer case studies, expert panels and discussions focused on the practical realities of deploying AI at scale.

"AI is increasingly moving closer to where decisions need to happen," said Said Ouissal, CEO and founder of ZEDEDA. "TRANSFORM is designed for the builders, operators and innovators working through the challenges of running AI in distributed environments. The conversations will focus on what organizations are learning from production deployments and how those lessons are shaping the future of edge intelligence."

The conference agenda will explore topics including:

Edge intelligence and autonomous operations

Physical AI and real-time systems

AI infrastructure, inference and agents

Edge orchestration and fleet operations

Security and resilience in distributed environments

AI acceleration and heterogeneous hardware

Scaling edge AI from pilot projects to production

OT and IT convergence

ZEDEDA's call for proposals is now open to practitioners, technology leaders, developers and industry experts with firsthand experience deploying and operating AI in the field. The conference is prioritizing customer case studies, technical deep dives, demonstrations and panels with measurable outcomes from production deployments. Selected speakers receive complimentary event access and the opportunity to share their expertise with a community of industry leaders, developers and enterprise technology teams.

The call for proposals opens June 25 for both TRANSFORM Houston and TRANSFORM Frankfurt. The submission period will remain open for approximately four to six weeks. For more information about TRANSFORM and speaker submissions, visit zededa.com/transform.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA unlocks the value of AI where it matters most, enabling enterprises to create, secure and operate edge AI at scale. ZEDEDA's Edge Intelligence products and solutions are used by global distributed enterprises to rapidly realize intelligence where real-time data drives business outcomes. Trusted by the world's largest organizations, ZEDEDA is backed by world-class investors, with teams in the United States, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit ZEDEDA.ai.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is TRANSFORM different from a typical AI conference?

Most AI events center on models and the data center. TRANSFORM starts from the opposite end the physical, operational environments where AI has to run on constrained hardware, intermittent connectivity and real-world security pressures. The agenda is practitioner-led, weighted toward production case studies rather than vendor keynotes.

What kind of proposal gets selected, and what's the benefit of speaking?

ZEDEDA favors talks grounded in lived experience: a deployment you scaled, a problem you solved, numbers you can share. Selected speakers get complimentary access and direct exposure to the OT/IT leaders, architects and engineers making edge-AI buying and build decisions. Submit before the window closes on July 31.

Why two cities on two different continents?

Edge AI adoption is concentrated where physical operations are densest Houston anchors North American energy and industrial infrastructure, while Frankfurt sits at the center of European manufacturing and logistics. Running the event in both reflects how global the shift toward operational AI has become.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260625569344/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Treble

Sarah Vandiver

zededa@treblepr.com