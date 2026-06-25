ExaGrid has won 11 awards for its Tiered Backup Storage so far in 2026

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most Comprehensive Security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that the company was honored with four industry awards during the 23rd annual Storage Awards ceremony, "The Storries," held in London on June 18, 2026.

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The ExaGrid team headed to the stage four times throughout the Storage Awards ceremony in London to accept awards for ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage. Photo courtesy of Storage Awards.

ExaGrid was named Data Protection Company of the Year, Immutable Storage Company of the Year, Storage Company of the Year, andjointly received the Storage Solution of the Year Corporate award with key channel partner Convergent Technology.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning 11 industry awards so far in 2026, including:

StorageNewsletter Awards Secondary Storage award

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Bench Tested Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Data Protection Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

Storage Awards Data Protection Company of the Year

Storage Awards Immutable Storage Company of the Year

Storage Awards Storage Company of the Year

Storage Awards Storage Solution of the Year Corporate

Winners are determined by public vote. This year's awards mark the thirteenth year of wins for ExaGrid at "The Storries" and the second consecutive year that ExaGrid has been named the Storage Company of the Year

"Congratulations to our fellow award winners, and many thanks to the Storage Awards team, and especially to everyone who voted for ExaGrid-we appreciate the continued support we receive from our customers and our partners," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are honored that ExaGrid has been recognized as the Data Protection Company of the Year and the Immutable Storage Company of the Year, as we have expanded the already comprehensive security features built into our product to add AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery which includes the Auto Detect Guard feature, in addition to a tiered air gap, delayed deletes, and immutable data objects. We are honored to win Storage Company of the Year for the second year in a row, and we are pleased to receive recognition again for our work in the UK region with our valued channel partner, Convergent Technology. ExaGrid continues to stay true to its mission to offer the best backup storage solution for enterprise organizations and continues to win the most awards for backup storage, for which we are incredibly grateful."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com