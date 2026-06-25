Canva Grow transforms Canva into an end-to-end AI marketing engine that helps close the gap between creative and performance.

Canva, the world's leading all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced its most significant launch for marketing teams yet with the introduction of Canva Grow 2.0, establishing Canva as a marketing automation platform where creative and performance work seamlessly together.

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An end-to-end marketing engine that helps close the gap between creative and performance, powered by Canva's rapidly advancing AI technology.

Unveiled today at the Canva Creative Cabana during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Canva Grow 2.0 has been expanded to fully automate the entire performance marketing workflow, from ad creation and publishing to performance optimization, helping businesses build better campaigns at scale.

First introduced in October 2025, Canva Grow marked Canva's push into performance marketing. By directly integrating with LinkedIn, TikTok and Meta for publishing and insights, businesses move faster and turn insights from one campaign into stronger results in the next.

"For too long, creative and performance have lived in separate systems," said George Howes, Head of Canva Grow at Canva. "With Canva Grow 2.0, businesses can go from generating engaging ads to publishing them across multiple platforms, seeing what's working, and automatically refreshing creative based on what's actually driving results. It's about bringing creation, distribution, and optimization together in one seamless flow, so every campaign is smarter and more effective than the last."

This next chapter is powered by Canva's accelerated investments in AI and marketing technology. Canva Grow 2.0 builds on the world-class technology behind Magic Brief, which transforms campaign performance data into actionable creative insights, helping teams move from idea to impact faster.

In the last twelve months, Canva has also acquired Ortto, a customer data and marketing automation company; SimTheory, an AI collaboration agent management platform; Doohly, a digital out-of-home advertising platform; and MangoAI, an AI-powered creative intelligence optimisation platform. Together, Canva Grow is poised to support the entire lifecycle, from creative development to publishing, measurement, optimization, and growth.

With Canva's B2B revenue surpassing $500 million and the company now serving more than 95% of the Fortune 500, Canva continues to redefine how marketing powers growth for teams worldwide. Canva is uniquely positioned to bring the same simplicity and interoperability that transformed design to the next generation of marketing workflows.

"We've been lucky to work alongside Canva as a design partner on Canva Grow," said James Graver, Brand Portfolio Marketing at AG1."We're excited about what it means for our creative workflows as we scale into new markets. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps us supercharge our creative flywheel."

From Design Creation to End-to-End Marketing Engine

The modern ad workflow is broken. Creative lives in one tool, publishing happens in another, and performance insights sit somewhere else entirely. The result is slower campaigns, siloed teams, and valuable learnings that rarely make it back into the next round of creative.

Canva Grow 2.0 goes beyond design creation to give businesses a single, end-to-end marketing system for turning the spark of an idea into tangible results. By bringing campaign creation, publishing, optimization, and performance intelligence together in one place, it enables teams to spend less time managing tools and more time building and growing brands.

Here's what's new:

Create Ads That Convert with AI. Canva Grow 2.0 unveils a significantly upgraded AI-powered ad creation experience, helping you generate high-performing static and video ads in seconds. By combining brand context, audience signals, and performance learnings, Canva Grow creates ads backed by data on what works. The new Magic Layers integration allows you to instantly export AI-generated ads into the Canva editor for further customization and refinement.

Canva Grow 2.0 unveils a significantly upgraded AI-powered ad creation experience, helping you generate high-performing static and video ads in seconds. By combining brand context, audience signals, and performance learnings, Canva Grow creates ads backed by data on what works. The new Magic Layers integration allows you to instantly export AI-generated ads into the Canva editor for further customization and refinement. Bulk Publish: Launch Everywhere at Once. You can now publish ads directly from Canva across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn through a single unified workflow. Whether ads are created in Canva Grow, designed in the Canva editor, or uploaded from another source, Bulk Publish eliminates the manual work of exporting, uploading, and managing creative across several platforms.

You can now publish ads directly from Canva across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn through a single unified workflow. Whether ads are created in Canva Grow, designed in the Canva editor, or uploaded from another source, Bulk Publish eliminates the manual work of exporting, uploading, and managing creative across several platforms. Launch Dashboard: Manage Your Entire Paid Media Mix in One Place. Launch Dashboard gives marketers a centralized view of campaigns running across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn at any given time. Instead of switching between multiple platforms, you can now oversee and manage your full paid media mix in one place.

Launch Dashboard gives marketers a centralized view of campaigns running across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn at any given time. Instead of switching between multiple platforms, you can now oversee and manage your full paid media mix in one place. Multi-Platform Ad Insights Reports: Understand What's Working. Multi-Platform Ad Insights Reports bring performance reporting across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn into one seamless, visual experience, allowing you to identify top-performing creative and trends, build custom reports, and share insights with teams without leaving the platform.

Multi-Platform Ad Insights Reports bring performance reporting across Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn into one seamless, visual experience, allowing you to identify top-performing creative and trends, build custom reports, and share insights with teams without leaving the platform. AI Ad Tagging: Discover the Creative Drivers Behind Performance. Ads are automatically analyzed and tagged with structured labels, helping you identify the themes, formats, messages, and creative elements driving results across large ad sets. What once required hours of manual analysis can now be surfaced instantly.

Ads are automatically analyzed and tagged with structured labels, helping you identify the themes, formats, messages, and creative elements driving results across large ad sets. What once required hours of manual analysis can now be surfaced instantly. Automatic Refresh Generation: Turn Performance Into Your Next Campaign. Access campaign performance data in real-time to generate fresh ad concepts and creative variations based on what's already working. Instead of starting from scratch, receive a pipeline of new ideas informed by real-world results.

"At TikTok, we're always looking for ways to help marketers turn creativity into business results," said Brendan Jacobson, Global Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at TikTok. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Canva through the launch of Canva Grow 2.0, making it easier for marketers to create, optimize, and scale high-performing TikTok campaigns directly within their creative workflow."

The Home of AI-Powered Marketing

As AI reshapes how businesses create and scale content, Canva has become the visual layer of AI-powered marketing, helping businesses move from draft generations to fully editable, structured, and scalable work. From brand intelligence to AI-powered design to copywriting, video generation, and content publishing, marketers are increasingly turning to Canva's AI suite to move from idea to execution in one place.

This growing demand has helped Canva become the third most-used AI platform in the world and among other AI software platforms, Canva has seen the fastest-growing customer spend according to research from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

By bringing creation, collaboration, publishing, and campaign management together in one place, Canva Grow helps teams turn AI-powered creativity into measurable business results.

Rolling Out Worldwide From June 25

Starting June 25, Canva Grow 2.0 will roll out to all users across North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom. AI Ad Tagging is only available via Canva Business and Canva Enterprise. From there, access will expand to more markets in the coming months. For more information, visit canva.com/canva-grow.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

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