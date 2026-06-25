runZero 5.0: Exposure Management Built for the AI-Attack Era

New release accelerates the journey from initial discovery to verified remediation, empowering defenders to 'Win by Default,' even against AI

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- runZero , a leader in exposure management, today announced runZero 5.0 , a major platform evolution designed to help organizations defend their expanding attack surfaces against high-velocity, AI-fueled threats. The new release unifies the exposure management lifecycle into an automated workflow that enables security teams to seamlessly discover assets and network connections, identify and prioritize critical risks, and initiate and validate remediation to proactively reduce exposure and achieve operational resilience.

For years, defenders have been overwhelmed by siloed asset and vulnerability data, leaving gaps that modern threat actors exploit with unprecedented speed. runZero 5.0 gives defenders the upper hand, transforming in-depth asset and exposure data into actionable, outcome-driven intelligence, making it easy to isolate truly critical risks, track environmental changes in near real time, and instantaneously operationalize guidance to remediate exposures.

runZero 5.0 empowers security teams to map complex IT, OT, IoT, cloud and mobile environments without agents or credentials, returning unmatched asset and exposure intelligence that is analyzed and summarized to focus attention where it matters most. New dashboards and views alert defenders to high-risk and emerging exposures, delivering each with environmental context to accelerate response and substantially compress the time from detection to verified remediation. Security teams can act quickly and decisively on the most critical exposures and then verify that these risks are fully mitigated.

"AI is essentially automating the attacker's recon, so threat actors can find and exploit weaknesses in minutes instead of days," said HD Moore, founder and CEO of runZero. "runZero 5.0 levels the playing field, giving defenders the immediate intelligence needed to find and prioritize the exposures that are most likely to be exploited, spot segmentation issues, verify remediation, and shut down threats quickly."

A unified program for continuous exposure management

By seamlessly connecting comprehensive asset and exposure discovery, automated risk prioritization, coordinated remediation, and shareable reporting into a streamlined workflow, runZero 5.0 delivers actionable intelligence that empowers security teams to go from passive asset inventory to proactive risk reduction. New capabilities in runZero 5.0 include:

Focused exposure intelligence: A new default dashboard prioritizes exposures that are most likely to lead to an incident and instantly surfaces critical operational issues - such as emerging threats, newly identified exposures and attack surface insights, multi-homed devices, and recent changes in the environment. By automatically highlighting high-risk exposures and segmentation gaps, teams can focus attention on the assets and connections that pose the greatest operational risk.





A new default dashboard prioritizes exposures that are most likely to lead to an incident and instantly surfaces critical operational issues - such as emerging threats, newly identified exposures and attack surface insights, multi-homed devices, and recent changes in the environment. By automatically highlighting high-risk exposures and segmentation gaps, teams can focus attention on the assets and connections that pose the greatest operational risk. Enhanced vulnerability impact insights and risk prioritization: Version 5.0 broadens vulnerability detection, including expanded end-of-life coverage for network devices and out-of-band testing that identifies blind vulnerability classes without requiring customer infrastructure. runZero 5.0 also correlates asset-specific hardware and software data with known advisories; the results are consolidated into streamlined "Missing Patches" entries that offer impact intelligence and remediation recommendations, reducing noise and accelerating fixes.





Version 5.0 broadens vulnerability detection, including expanded end-of-life coverage for network devices and out-of-band testing that identifies blind vulnerability classes without requiring customer infrastructure. runZero 5.0 also correlates asset-specific hardware and software data with known advisories; the results are consolidated into streamlined "Missing Patches" entries that offer impact intelligence and remediation recommendations, reducing noise and accelerating fixes. Faster, verified vulnerability remediation: With 5.0, runZero serves as the definitive system of record for risk reduction, managing the remediation lifecycle from initial exposure identification to verified closure. Security teams can now easily and quickly open issues with runZero and then drive execution in Jira, including tracking ownership, enforcing closure comments for audit readiness, and mapping status transitions in Jira. Most importantly, defenders can confirm fixes against live state, ensuring that gaps are truly closed.





With 5.0, runZero serves as the definitive system of record for risk reduction, managing the remediation lifecycle from initial exposure identification to verified closure. Security teams can now easily and quickly open issues with runZero and then drive execution in Jira, including tracking ownership, enforcing closure comments for audit readiness, and mapping status transitions in Jira. Most importantly, defenders can confirm fixes against live state, ensuring that gaps are truly closed. Interactive exposure reporting: New capabilities transform real-time dashboards and asset inventories into automated, interactive reports. Delivered via email, these reports enable stakeholders to filter and analyze risk data without platform access. Recipients can search, export to CSV/JSON, or download layouts as graphics - all without a login - easing the burden of compliance and executive reporting.





runZero 5.0 builds on new capabilities recently released in Version 4.9 , including powerful new 2D/3D topology maps, interactive attack path mapping, multi-homed device detection, and expanded OT discovery capabilities. The combined feature sets advance complete attack surface intelligence across converged IT, OT, IoT, cloud, and mobile environments, offering the agility and insights to successfully defend infrastructure against a new wave of AI-driven attacks.

Availability

The new 5.0 capabilities are immediately available to all runZero customers and Community Edition users. New users can test the features by starting a free 21-day trial: https://www.runzero.com/try/

About runZero

runZero provides a single source of truth for exposure management across your total attack surface. Without requiring agents, authentication, or appliances, runZero delivers the most complete and accurate visibility into every asset and exposure across internal, external, IT, OT, IoT, mobile, and cloud environments. Founded in 2018 by HD Moore , runZero is trusted by more than 500 companies and 30,000 users worldwide to mitigate risks faster, meet compliance requirements, and improve overall security.

Contact

Jennifer Wood, media@runzero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a052a9d-bdef-496f-9e5e-a350e4e46fc8