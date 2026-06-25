Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefseebergbau erfordert echte Offshore-Expertise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd.: CORNEX Secures 12GWh in Orders at The Smarter E Europe, Showcasing Multi-Scenario Portfolio

XIAOGAN, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New energy innovator CORNEX New Energy established a strong presence at The smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich from June 23 to 25, 2026. Leveraging its product scaling and delivery capabilities, the company secured a series of major cooperation agreements, bringing its cumulative energy storage order volume at the event to 12GWh.

At the exhibition, CORNEX presented a versatile product lineup tailored for diverse market needs. The technological display featured its flagship M6 BESS container, designed for utility-scale applications requiring high efficiency and endurance. For smaller-scale applications, CORNEX showcased its high-safety 314Ah, 120Ah, and 100Ah residential cells, alongside its long-cycle cylindrical cells optimized for the expanding micro-mobility market.

This hardware portfolio supported the company's order momentum across Europe and neighboring regions. In the utility-scale segment, CORNEX teamed up with IKAV, MoveOn, and Cubenergy for a 3.4GWh partnership in Germany, while securing an AC-side strategic deal with KK Group to support grid resilience. Expanding its regional footprint, CORNEX also inked a landmark 1.6GWh DC-side project cooperation agreement with Orshar in Israel.

The momentum continued into the residential and distributed energy sectors. CORNEX signed a phased 1GWh deal with Sluxer for Eastern Europe and a 1GWh cooperation with NKON to supply residential and commercial clients across Europe.

Further driving regional growth, CORNEX landed a 2GWh partnership with InterConti to support infrastructure resilience in Ukraine, a 2GWh storage deal with Takom in Poland, and a 1GWh project with Energy Investment in Romania. Additionally, a deep global strategic cooperation agreement was signed with JA Solar Energy Storage to co-develop international markets.

These intensive partnerships and multi-scenario product displays highlight CORNEX's growing global footprint and its active role in supporting the ongoing green energy transition.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cornex-secures-12gwh-in-orders-at-the-smarter-e-europe-showcasing-multi-scenario-portfolio-302810703.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.