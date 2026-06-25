CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd.: CORNEX Secures 12GWh in Orders at The Smarter E Europe, Showcasing Multi-Scenario Portfolio

XIAOGAN, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New energy innovator CORNEX New Energy established a strong presence at The smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich from June 23 to 25, 2026. Leveraging its product scaling and delivery capabilities, the company secured a series of major cooperation agreements, bringing its cumulative energy storage order volume at the event to 12GWh.

At the exhibition, CORNEX presented a versatile product lineup tailored for diverse market needs. The technological display featured its flagship M6 BESS container, designed for utility-scale applications requiring high efficiency and endurance. For smaller-scale applications, CORNEX showcased its high-safety 314Ah, 120Ah, and 100Ah residential cells, alongside its long-cycle cylindrical cells optimized for the expanding micro-mobility market.

This hardware portfolio supported the company's order momentum across Europe and neighboring regions. In the utility-scale segment, CORNEX teamed up with IKAV, MoveOn, and Cubenergy for a 3.4GWh partnership in Germany, while securing an AC-side strategic deal with KK Group to support grid resilience. Expanding its regional footprint, CORNEX also inked a landmark 1.6GWh DC-side project cooperation agreement with Orshar in Israel.

The momentum continued into the residential and distributed energy sectors. CORNEX signed a phased 1GWh deal with Sluxer for Eastern Europe and a 1GWh cooperation with NKON to supply residential and commercial clients across Europe.

Further driving regional growth, CORNEX landed a 2GWh partnership with InterConti to support infrastructure resilience in Ukraine, a 2GWh storage deal with Takom in Poland, and a 1GWh project with Energy Investment in Romania. Additionally, a deep global strategic cooperation agreement was signed with JA Solar Energy Storage to co-develop international markets.

These intensive partnerships and multi-scenario product displays highlight CORNEX's growing global footprint and its active role in supporting the ongoing green energy transition.

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