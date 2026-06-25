OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Health Announces Shareholder Loyalty Program to Reward Conviction Holders With Additional Shares

Contingent Value Rights would reward continuous holders with additional shares as the Company meets defined price milestones

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) today announced a Shareholder Loyalty Program designed to reward the investors who hold OSRH stock over the long term. Under the program, the Company plans to distribute non-transferable Contingent Value Rights ("CVRs") to all shareholders of record tentatively as of July 31, 2026. One CVR for every share owned. The Board of Directors has authorized management to proceed with implementation, subject to receipt of a legal opinion confirming the applicable securities law requirements have been complied with.

The concept is simple. As OSRH share price reaches a series of defined milestones over the twelve months following the record date, shareholders who continuously hold their shares would automatically receive additional shares of common stock, at no additional cost - no purchase, no exercise, and no additional investment required.

The CVR Program

For every share owned on the record date, a shareholder would receive one CVR. Each CVR can deliver additional shares as the stock reaches higher price levels and the holder stays invested:

Tier / Holding Period Price Trigger CVR Delivery Cumulative Position Tier 1 - 3 months = $2.00 0.5 new shares per CVR 1.5× original position Tier 2 - 6 months = $3.00 1.0 new shares per CVR 2.5× original position Tier 3 - 9 months = $4.00 1.5 new shares per CVR 4.0× original position Tier 4 - 12 months = $5.00 2.0 new shares per CVR 6.0× original position

The tiers are cumulative. A shareholder who holds throughout the period, if all four milestones are achieved, would receive a total of five additional shares for each share originally held - growing their position to six times its original size.

The program reflects management's belief that OSRH is approaching an important inflection point, supported by catalysts including the VXM01 global licensing opportunity and the U.S. and international market potential for Woori IO's non-invasive glucose monitor.

"We designed this program for the shareholders who believe in the future OSR Health is building," said Peter Hwang, Chief Executive Officer of OSRH. "Too often, the investors who stay the course get no special recognition for their conviction, and we want to change that. It's an ideal corporate action to welcome in our inflection point - not a mechanical reverse split, but a genuine reward for the loyal shareholders who believe in our vision. As we deliver on our potential and our shareholders stay with us, they share directly in our success: additional shares, not fewer. It's a simple idea, and a deeper alignment between the Company and the people who own it."

Asymmetric by Design

The CVRs work in one direction to only ever deliver additional shares, never take them away. And the reward scales with conviction - as OSRH reaches higher milestones each CVR delivers progressively more shares, building from one and a half times at the first tier to a cumulative six times the original position if every milestone is met. It is upside potential layered on top of the shares investors already own, reserved for those who continue to hold.

Because the additional shares are delivered through CVR settlements rather than as a stock dividend or stock split, they are not subject to the automatic, exchange-applied price adjustment (i.e., "ex-dividend") that accompanies those corporate actions. Instead, the Company's share price will continue to reflect underlying fundamental value driven by the market.

"We're working hard to finalize this program, and it reflects our commitment to finding innovative ways to reward shareholders," said Tim Smith, Head of Investor Relations at OSRH. "With our recent name change to OSR Health and important catalysts ahead for VXM01 and Woori IO, our focus is on executing and building out our pipeline while making sure the shareholders who back us benefit from that progress."

Eligibility, Timing, and Terms

The record date is expected on or about July 31, 2026, subject to legal review and finalization of the program. Record-date holders would receive CVRs automatically, at no cost. The CVRs would be non-transferable and would have no standalone value, and only shares held as of the record date would carry CVRs. Continued holding would be required through each measurement period, with holders enrolling and periodically confirming their holdings through the program administrator. A holder who sells or transfers the underlying shares would forfeit the related CVRs; the Company is evaluating how to apply that treatment to lent shares.

Distribution and any share deliveries would be subject to an effective registration statement or an available exemption, and other customary conditions. The Company is working with counsel on the securities-law treatment; full terms will be set out in its SEC filings.

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Health.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed Shareholder Loyalty Program, its structure and timing, the potential delivery of additional shares, and the Company's business prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Delivery of additional shares under the program is contingent on the satisfaction of specified share-price and continuous-holding conditions, which may not occur, and the program remains subject to required corporate approvals, the effectiveness of a registration statement, applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, and other conditions, any of which may not be satisfied. The CVRs may expire without the delivery of any shares. The trigger prices referenced above are conditions to delivery and are not predictions, targets, or guarantees of future share price, and there can be no assurance that OSR Health's share price will reach any of these levels. The future issuance of additional shares under the program could have a dilutive effect on existing holders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Health, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-health-announces-shareholder-loyalty-program-to-reward-conviction-holders-with-ad-1182243