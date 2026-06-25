Eudia Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Scale Expert Digital Twins for the Enterprise

Joint co-sell and technical integration across Microsoft 365 bring Eudia's Expert Digital Twins and suite of specialized agents to in-house legal departments and adjacent teams at the world's most ambitious companies

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Eudia, the System of Intelligence for enterprise legal and business teams, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft, including product integrations across Microsoft 365 applications via add-ins and APIs, technical deployment on top of Microsoft Azure infrastructure, and a joint go-to-market with Microsoft's enterprise sales organization. Ambitious enterprises including ServiceNow, Cargill, Toshiba, Ecolab, and Bayer already run Eudia inside Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, SharePoint, and OneDrive, to scale expert intelligence to in-house legal and the teams they serve. Integrations for Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and PowerPoint are planned.

Eudia built for Microsoft 365 from day one. In-house legal teams draft and redline in Word, negotiate in Outlook, store templates and executed contracts in SharePoint and OneDrive, and collaborate with sales, procurement, marketing, and finance through Teams. Eudia is meeting them where the work already happens, delivering Expert Digital Twins of each customer's top expert judgment and a suite of specialized agents including Argument Analysis, Case Analysis, Contract Reporting, and others, all grounded in the customer's institutional knowledge.

Eudia is built on Azure, using highly available, scalable, and compliant compute and storage, as well as foundation models and Microsoft security infrastructure designed for enterprise-grade AI deployment. Mutual Microsoft-Eudia customers will be able to procure Eudia in the Microsoft Marketplace.

"Enterprise knowledge work is accessible within Microsoft 365. Templates, executed agreements, and precedents sit in Word, SharePoint, Outlook, and Teams. Building Eudia on Microsoft Azure was the only way to deliver Expert Digital Twins and specialized agents where the work already happens. Our collaboration accelerates what joint customers will build next," said Ashish Agrawal, CTO and Co-Founder of Eudia.

"Eudia represents the kind of integrated vertical AI partner that scales judgment, not just output, for enterprise legal teams. Together with Eudia, we are giving lawyers and the teams they work with a way to put their own expertise to work across Microsoft 365," said Alistair Speirs, General Manager, Global Platforms at Microsoft.

The collaboration scales enterprise expertise in the Microsoft 365 stack that customers already trust. In-house legal moves faster on contracts, diligence, compliance, and matter management. Sales closes deals faster, procurement clears vendor agreements, marketing ships cleaner assets, and finance sees lower outside counsel spend. Together, Eudia and Microsoft accelerate how enterprises operate and win in a competitive, AI-forward market.

ABOUT EUDIA

Eudia is the AI platform for complex legal work, extending your best lawyers with enterprise-grade digital twins of their judgment and expertise. At the core of the platform is the Enterprise Brain, a proprietary intelligence layer which captures and codifies the judgment of an organization's top experts across contracts, policies, precedents, and prior decisions. Eudia transforms this expertise into governed, AI-powered intelligence embedded directly into the systems where legal work happens, accelerating legal and business teams and continuously learning from their decisions. By combining domain-specific AI with enterprise governance and self-serve capabilities for business teams, Eudia helps organizations accelerate deal cycles, strengthen compliance, reduce reliance on outside counsel, and scale expert judgment. Learn more at www.eudia.com.

Media Contact

Ilya Gaidarov

Product Marketing Lead, press@eudia.com

SOURCE: Eudia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eudia-announces-collaboration-with-microsoft-to-scale-expert-digi-1179125