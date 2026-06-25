VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Announces FleetPath: A Production-Grade Operating System for the Nearly $1 Trillion American Trucking Industry, Approaching Initial Beta

For twenty years, American trucking has run on groups of disconnected tools, and carriers, brokers, shippers, and drivers have paid for it in billions of dollars of paperwork, administrative cost, and compliance risk that the freight rate was never meant to cover. FleetPath is the single system the industry never had: one dependable, all-in-one platform that runs the full daily work of a trucking business and keeps an exact, reviewable record of everything it does. The platform is built, and its first real-world beta deployment is approaching. Starting today, Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) will prove and showcase it all, one piece at a time, every week, for twelve weeks. A full overview is available at fleetpath.co.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / The American trucking industry moves nearly $1 trillion in freight each year and operates on software so fragmented, so manual, and so inadequate that many carriers routinely lose more money than they make on the road. Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today opened a structured, ninety-day program of weekly technology disclosures detailing FleetPath, a production-grade operating system its founders built to run any trucking operation for carriers, brokers, shippers, and drivers inside one connected system. This is the first of twelve releases that will reveal the platform, one capability at a time, as FleetPath approaches its initial real-world beta deployment. This is not a concept. It is not a roadmap. The architecture is complete and initial carrier participants are already engaged. What begins today is twelve weeks of proof.

Why This Platform Is Built Differently

For twenty years, the core work within trucking, dispatch, compliance, paperwork and billing, has been run on separate systems that were never built to work together. That gap is where many trucking companies lose money. Industry research puts the avoidable paperwork and administrative cost carried by American carriers in the tens of billions of dollars every year. Capital is lost a little at a time: paperwork typed in twice, detention charges never collected, invoices sent late, compliance thrown together at audit time, and countless small problems that happen consistently and never get addressed. These common operator errors, paperwork smudges and back office mistakes, are just a few problems FleetPath was built to solve.

FleetPath is not a dashboard sitting on top of the same broken tools, and it is not a single application asked to run a business. It is a complete logistics operating system built to help carriers within every single trucking vertical. Every job action performed along the way is broken into clear, repeatable steps. Each action is written permanently so any load can be traced and audited. The numbers that decide whether a carrier makes money, such as its rates, miles, settlements, and compliance deadlines, are calculated by exact code and are never guessed. The result is a platform that works the same way every time, can always show its work, and can be trusted with the most intimate business decisions.

One System Across the Entire Freight Lifecycle

FleetPath runs every stage of a load, from start to finish. It takes in new loads and finds the right trucks that fit, based on a driver's available hours, the right equipment, and compliance status. It plans routes that account for the equipment, multi-state permits, and current road conditions. It assigns drivers, tracks compliance in all fifty states, and reads and files the paperwork that carriers drown in, including rate confirmations, bills of lading, and proofs of delivery. With instant proof of delivery, FleetPath enables the option to start the billing the moment a load is delivered. And it handles the disruptions, weather, delays, breakdowns, and reroutes, before they turn into lost money. Every capability is already built and each application asset will get its own detailed update in the coming weeks.

Automation That Always Stays Under Human Control

FleetPath automates aggressively, but never blindly. Every automated action stays inside limits the carrier administrator sets. The platform can handle routine work on its own, propose an action for a person to approve, or hand a decision off to a person entirely, and it never spends money or makes a move beyond the permission it has been given. Human approval is built into the system from the start, not added on later. This is automation that a carrier can turn up or down, with a clear record of every decision it makes and why.

For the industry, this is the first platform that a tightly regulated, thin-margin business can actually put to work with confidence and benefit from. The platform is built from many small programs, each designed to do one specific job, instead of one all-knowing system trying to do everything. Each one stays within the permission the carrier has granted and leaves a record behind, so the carrier always knows what the system did and why it was allowed to do it.

Built to Be Audited

Because every logistics action is recorded and runs the same way every time, FleetPath can answer the questions that matter most in a regulated, thin-margin industry: what happened, and why. Data is secure. Every important action is written to a permanent log that cannot be edited and operation processes can be reconstructed after the fact. In an industry where a single audit, claim, or compliance slip can wipe out an entire quarter's profit, a system that can prove its own work and act one step ahead is a real advantage.

A platform that can account for every decision, every dollar, and every compliance event does more than serve carriers well. It becomes the official record of how the business runs and becomes more valuable with every passing quarter. That kind of audit-grade foundation is not something a competitor can copy in a quick software update. It has to be built in from the very beginning, which is exactly how FleetPath was built to perform.

What the Next Ninety Days Will Reveal

Over the coming weeks, FleetPath will publish one update per week, each covering a different asset of the platform: reading and filing documents automatically; tracking compliance in all fifty states; planning routes and updating arrival times as conditions change; finding the right carrier for each load; billing and finance; screening for fraud and double-brokering; handling maintenance and breakdowns; managing the everyday problems that throw a load off course; automated operations that stay under human control; the connections that link every outside service together; and finally the complete platform that brings carriers, brokers, shippers, and drivers into one place as FleetPath opens its beta.

Each update will show, in plain and concrete terms, why FleetPath is unlike anything the industry runs today. This is the Company's path to launch: building in the open, one piece at a time, until the full platform has been shown. For investors, each weekly update is one more week showcasing the FleetPath platform as the Company approaches the beta testing stage. This is an event on a fixed calendar.

What This Means for Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

American trucking generates close to a trillion dollars a year, and a significant amount is lost to the paperwork and administrative waste described above. That waste exists because the industry has never had a single system designed to remove it. FleetPath is that system, and the size of the problem it solves is the size of the opportunity in front of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) as the platform comes to market.

The technology is not approaching completion. It is complete. The founders spent a year running their own ten-truck trucking business before writing a single line of code, and that year on the road, moving freight, managing drivers, fighting the paperwork, and paying every compliance cost the industry produces, taught them exactly what the platform had to solve. They then spent eighteen months building it full-time. Today the result is finished: the compliance engine, the billing system, the document processing, the route planning, the fraud screening, and the human-controlled automation are all working. What the Company is approaching is not another development milestone. It is the launch itself, with the first carriers already engaged and the real-world test directly ahead.

For shareholders of Lavish Enterprises, Inc., the picture is clear. The hard part, building the platform, is done, and the next step is a live demonstration to make it perfect. The twelve-week series starting today is not a marketing exercise. It is a week-by-week substantiation of what the Company has built, with VXIT shareholders positioned at the very beginning of something this industry has never had. The Company intends to earn that confidence one week at a time and intends to showcase every aspect of its execution involved.

From the Founders

"We are not asking investors to wait for a vision. We are asking them to watch us prove what we have already built, one piece a week, for the next twelve weeks. The platform exists. Every part of our system is wired up, audited and working today. The beta is coming. VXIT shareholders are on the ground floor of something this industry has never seen: a single, dependable, fully auditable operating system for a market this size, after twenty years of running on tools that were never made to work together. Every week from here is more proof, not another promise."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"The cost of running a trucking company has quietly outgrown the margin on the freight. That overhead does not live in the trucks. It lives in the paperwork, the compliance, the billing, and the thousand small exceptions that pull operators off the road and out of the money they already earned. FleetPath was built to take that overhead apart, piece by piece, with an audit record behind every decision. Over the next ninety days we are going to show the industry every piece. The platform is not something we are still building. It is something we are about to open."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder, Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is the operating system layer for the American freight economy. The platform unifies the entire freight lifecycle, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing, and driver tools, inside a single connected system. It replaces the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for the past two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is production-grade, operational, and approaching beta deployment. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background, and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy, commercialization plans, the formation of FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the FleetPath platform's beta-stage and subsequent commercial deployment, the planned issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, the structure of the related-party license arrangement with Epic Advisory Group, LLC, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to form and capitalize FleetPath Technologies, Inc.; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service filings; the timing and success of beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, including its Founders, under the proposed three-year Employment and Director Agreements; the related-party nature of the licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

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www.LavishEnterprises.net

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-announces-fleetpath-a-production-grade-operat-1182144